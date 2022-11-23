Traffic stop leads to DUII charge
At around 11 p.m. on Nov. 7, an Oregon State Police trooper pulled over the driver of a Chrysler PT Cruiser for failing to maintain the lane of travel on Highway 101 near milepost 116 in Lincoln City.
Through an investigation, it was discovered that the driver, identified as Marissa Anne Baker, 44, of Newport, was driving under the influence of controlled substances according to the police report. Baker consented to field sobriety tests and performed poorly. She was arrested for DUII and transported to the Lincoln City Police Department, where she provided a breath sample of 0.00 percent blood alcohol content.
The vehicle was seized for a search warrant to be obtained to search the entire vehicle. The driver refused to provide urine, and a warrant was obtained for blood and urine. Baker was then lodged in the Lincoln County Jail for DUII, reckless driving, and a parole violation detainer.
The vehicle was towed by Car Care Tow Pro of Lincoln City.
Man charged with DUII
At around 2:40 p.m. on Nov. 9, an Oregon State Police trooper pulled over the driver of a gray BMW on suspicion of DUII on Highway 101 near milepost 123, in the Gleneden Beach area.
The driver, identified as Anyelo Vera Islas, 32, displayed numerous signs of impairment, according to the OSP report. He refused to perform field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. He provided a breath sample at the Lincoln County Jail, which measured a 0.12 percent blood alcohol concentration.
The BMW was towed by Car Care Tow Pro of Lincoln City. A dog in the vehicle was placed into the care of Lincoln County Animal Services.
Vehicle catches fire on Highway 101
Shortly before 9 p.m. on Nov. 10, a red Mini Cooper was traveling southbound on Highway 101 near milepost 152 south of Seal Rock when the engine started to smoke.
The driver pulled off the road and exited the vehicle due to a heavy amount of smoke. The Mini Cooper then became fully engulfed in flames. Local fire personnel responded to the scene and put out the fire. The car was towed by Rowley’s Towing.
Highway 101 was shut down in both directions for a short amount of time while emergency personnel were on scene.
Driver cited after leaving scene of accident
At around 4 a.m. on Nov. 12, a southbound black Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck on Highway 101 north of Yachats went off the roadway and crashed into a power pole, damaged a culvert pipe, destroyed a decorative fence and rotated prior to coming to rest facing north in a private driveway near milepost 161.
The driver fled the scene and made no attempts to contact the owners of the property. The pickup was towed by Coast Towing, and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.
The driver, later identified as Chase Anton Castle, 31, of Coos Bay, was cited by the Oregon State Police for careless driving contributing to an accident.
Man cited for driving while suspended
An Oregon State Police trooper was on patrol at around 1:40 p.m. on Nov. 16 when he recognized the driver of a gray Chevrolet Tahoe passing through Depoe Bay as the subject of a DUII arrest from a few months ago, who at that time was criminally suspended from driving in Oregon.
The state trooper pulled over the Tahoe for having an expired registration out of Montana. The driver, identified as John Austin Willoughby, 70, of Lincoln City, was issued a criminal citation for driving while suspended-misdemeanor and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.