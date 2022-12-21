Driver injured in one-vehicle crash
A 74-year-old man suffered unspecified injuries when the 2009 Toyota Prius he was driving at about 10:10 p.m. Dec. 5 crashed into the guardrail of the northbound shoulder of the Highway 229.
According to Oregon State Police, the man was driving northbound near milepost 27 and lost control of the car, where it contacted the guardrail.
Authorities transported the diver to a hospital for treatment of injuries, and Coast Towing towed the Toyota from the scene per the owner’s request.
Salem man arrested walking Highway 101
At about 3:10 p.m. Dec. 6, OSP responded to a call indicating an adult male was walking down the center of Highway 101 near milepost 148.
OSP states the suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Jacob Ryan Rodriguez, was located in the area of the complaint and found to have a cite-and-release warrant out of Multnomah County. Rodriguez was issued a citation for the warrant and provided a courtesy ride to a bus station in Newport.
Two-car crash injures suspected DUII driver
OSP responded at about 6:25 p.m. Dec. 7 to a two-vehicle head-on crash at milepost 129 of Highway 101.
When troopers arrived on scene, the vehicles were blocking both lanes of travel, and Depoe Bay Fire District personnel was called to extricate one driver from their vehicle.
Once removed, the driver, 38-year-old Marne Victoria Grusing of Newport, reportedly told responders she had been drinking and had taken an unspecified prescription drug. An ambulance transported Grusing to a hospital, law enforcement obtained search warrant for Grusing’s blood and urine, and samples were taken.
Grusing was cited for DUII, reckless driving and two counts of recklessly endangering another, and released.
Due to damaged incurred in the crash, Rowley’s Towing towed both vehicles from the scene, allowing the reopening of the highway. Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP and Depoe Bay Fire at the scene.
Driver cited for DUII following car crash
OSP troopers responded just after 10:20 a.m. Dec. 7 to the report of a Honda Civic that crashed into a ditch near milepost 2 on Highway 20 just west of the Newport city limits.
According to OSP, the driver, 26-year-old Malasjah Rose Anglin lost control of the Honda while traveling westbound, causing the vehicle to come to a rest a roadside ditch. Anglin reportedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DUII.
The Honda was towed from the scene due to damage sustained in the accident.
DUII suspected cause of two-car crash
Upon arriving to the scene of a two-vehicle head-on accident at about 9:10 p.m. Dec. 10 near milepost 3 on Highway 18, OSP troopers found the driver of a 200 Honda Accord unconscious, who was eventually transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital in Lincoln City for treatment of injuries. The driver and passenger of the other involved vehicle, a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, were being extricated from their vehicle.
At the hospital, the Honda’s driver, Erin Donar Hanson was suspected to be intoxicated, and blood and urine samples were taken.
Hanson was cited and released with “multiple violations and criminal citations,” according to OSP.
North Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Pacific West Ambulance and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office personnel assisted at the scene. Car Care Pro Tow towed both vehicles from the scene due to heavy front-end damage.
