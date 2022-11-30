An Oregon State Police officer responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 near milepost 10 on Highway 18.
The state trooper found the incident “not to be a reportable crash,” according to the OSP report, but a vehicle had driven off the roadway. Upon speaking with the driver, identified as Jacob Max Brady, 25, it was determined that he was under the influence of alcohol.
Brady refused to perform field sobriety tests and was transported to the Lincoln City Police Department, where he provided a breath sample showing a blood alcohol concentration of 0.16 percent. He was cited for DUII and reckless driving and released to a family member.
North Lincoln Fire & Rescue assisted on scene.
Four people injured in crash
A 2007 Nissan Versa was traveling north on Highway 229 (Siletz Highway) on Nov. 21 when the driver lost control near milepost 28, south of Siletz, and crashed into the southbound ditch at around 9:30 p.m.
According to an Oregon State Police report, there were four occupants in the vehicle, and all four — ranging from 14 to 16 years of age — were transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
The driver, identified as a 16-year-old female from Siletz, was cited for failure to drive within the lane of travel.
The vehicle was towed from the scene by Rowley’s Tow.
Traffic stop leads to warrant arrest
At around 4:45 p.m. on Nov. 22, an Oregon State Police officer pulled over the driver of a Kia Sorento for a traffic violation near milepost 116 on Highway 101 in Lincoln City.
The driver, identified as Patricia Raye Sansone, 45, of Lincoln City, was found to have multiple felony warrants out of Linn County — for parole/probation violation and first-degree theft. Sansone was arrested and lodged at the Lincoln County Jail.
