Man in stolen vehicle cited on multiple charges
At around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 29, an Oregon State Police trooper was informed of a driving complaint on Highway 101 in the Otter Rock area. The complainant said a person in a white Dodge pickup was swerving into oncoming traffic while driving south.
The state trooper located the vehicle in a parking lot in Newport. As the officer approached, the driver jumped into the passenger seat and attempted to flee out of the passenger door, according to the OSP report. The trooper confronted the man, who ultimately cooperated. It was later learned that the pickup had been stolen.
The driver, identified as Fernando Garcia, 37, of Longview, Washington, was taken into custody on charges for DUII-controlled substance, reckless driving, possession of fentanyl, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. He was transported to the hospital after he reportedly ingested a baggy containing fentanyl.
The owner of the vehicle was contacted and recovered the vehicle.
Driver cited in hit-and-run crash
The Oregon State Police was contacted at around 1 p.m. on Sept. 29 about a hit-and-run crash that occurred near milepost 132 on Highway 101 going up Cape Foulweather.
The crash involved a Toyota truck and a Mitsubishi sedan, which had been driving in the passing lane traveling northbound. According to the OSP report, the driver of the Toyota truck purposefully decelerated extremely fast, which caused the Mitsubishi to hit the Toyota to the rear. The driver of the Toyota did not pull over and was later located at his residence.
The driver of the Toyota was identified as Joseph Wesley Becker, 20, of Depoe Bay, who was cited in lieu of custody for failing to perform the duties of a driver. He was also cited for driving without a driver’s license, driving without insurance and careless driving. No vehicles were towed.
Driver injured following rollover crash
The Oregon State Police responded at around 2 a.m. on Oct. 1 to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 2.
A Kia Soul, driven by a 22-year-old Newport woman, was traveling east when it left the roadway and collided with a tree, causing the vehicle to roll several times.
The driver was transported to the hospital to be evaluated for injuries. The vehicle was towed due to damage.
Seatbelt violation results in arrest
At around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 3, the driver of an eastbound Chevrolet Cruise was pulled over on Highway 20 just east of Newport for failure to wear a seatbelt. A records check revealed that the driver had an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest, issued out of Idaho.
The driver, identified as Jordan Lee Jones, 27, was arrested and lodged in the Lincoln County Jail.
Driver cited for DUII after crash
The Oregon State Police was in the Otis area when the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a green Toyota Tacoma that had gone off the road near North Bank Road and Old Scenic Highway 101.
The Toyota was driven to the Otis gas station with a flat tire. Citizens in Otis had boxed the driver’s vehicle in, preventing him from leaving. OSP arrived and proceeded with a DUII investigation.
The driver, identified as Michael Patrick Davis, 63, of Lincoln City, performed field sobriety tests and performed poorly, according to the OSP report. He was arrested for DUII and transported to the Lincoln City Police Department, where he provided a breath sample indicating a 0.17 percent blood alcohol concentration. Davis was cited in lieu of custody for DUII, reckless driving, and reckless endangering. The Toyota was towed by Menefee’s Towing.
Man cited after shooting at deer decoy
On Oct. 9 at around 5 a.m., Oregon State Police fish and wildlife officers were running a Wildlife Enforcement Decoy operation east of Newport. A vehicle and its occupants were contacted after the driver shot at a buck deer decoy two times while sitting inside his vehicle, and for hunting prior to legal hours.
During the investigation, it was also discovered the driver, identified as Allen M. Stevens, 53, of Toledo, did not have a Western Oregon General Deer Rifle Season tag. He admitted he had intended to fill the tag belonging to his juvenile daughter, who was seated in the back passenger seat of the vehicle.
Stevens was cited and released for take/possession of buck deer; hunting prohibited hours; hunting wildlife from a motor vehicle; and no big game tag. His rifle was also seized as evidence.
