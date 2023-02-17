Driver provides false name
An Oregon State Police officer pulled over the driver of a Ford pickup at around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 for a traffic violation on Highway 101 in the Waldport area.
The driver reportedly provided the officer with a false name and date of birth, according to the OSP log, but was ultimately identified as Trevor Scott Welch, 47, of Newport. A search of the vehicle revealed a criminal amount of methamphetamine, according to the report.
Welch was lodged in the Lincoln County Jail on charges of possession of a substantial quantity of meth, giving false information to police and driving while suspended.
Man denies crashing car
An Oregon State Police officer, while on patrol on Highway 101 in the Lincoln City area, came upon a red Kia Sedona near milepost 111. A man at the scene told the state trooper that the vehicle belonged to his mother and that someone else had borrowed it and crashed it, according to the OSP report.
After interviewing the man, identified as Nicholas Michael Blake 32, of Otis, the officer believed Blake was the driver and had recently crashed into a nearby guardrail and was preparing to abandon the vehicle.
Blake was cited for failing to perform the duties of a driver, and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
Driver crashes while trying to avoid animal
The Oregon State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 on Highway 18 near milepost 2.
The driver of an eastbound Honda Civic reportedly lost control after trying to avoid hitting a small animal, according to the OSP report. The Honda left the roadway, collided with a dirt embankment, and rolled several times before coming to rest on its top.
The driver, a 25-year-old Coos Bay woman, was extricated from the vehicle by fire personnel and transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Honda was towed by Car Care Towing.
Delivery driver hits reader board
At around 8:40 a.m. on Jan. 13, the Oregon Department of Transportation reported that a vehicle had hit one of their reader boards alongside Highway 101 in the Moolack Beach area.
An Oregon State Police officer arrived at the location and discovered vehicle debris left at the scene. A truck determined to be involved in the incident was later located in Depoe Bay, approximately 10 miles north. The driver, identified as Chitini Banda, 23, of Bellevue, Washington, stated he hit something and then stopped at the scene but continued due to being late delivering packages, according to the OSP report.
ODOT responded to assess the damage. There were no injuries, and the truck was drivable. Banda was issued a citation for failing to perform duties of driver accident with property damage.
Wrong-way driver charged with DUII
The driver of a black Toyota Avalon was pulled over by an Oregon State Police officer at around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 14 for driving the wrong way down Highway 101 in Newport.
The driver, identified as Green Newton, 61, of Pomona, California, was believed to be intoxicated and consented to performing field sobriety tests, according to the OSP report. She performed poorly and was arrested and transported to the Lincoln County Jail, where she provided a breath sample of 0.04 percent blood alcohol concentration. Newton refused to provide a urine sample for drug analysis, so a search warrant was applied for and granted.
Newton was lodged in the Lincoln County Jail on a charge of DUII.
Impaired driver charged with DUII
At around 9:20 a.m. on Jan. 15, a gray Cadillac was reported driving westbound on Highway 18 near milepost 13, allegedly swerving all over the road and driving well below the speed limit. About a half hour later, a vehicle matching the description was stopped by an Oregon State Police officer for failure to drive within the lane of travel.
The driver of the Cadillac, identified as Lori Annette Kies, 54, of Tennesee, was arrested for DUII–controlled substances and reckless driving. She was also cited for failing to drive within the lane, no operator’s license and driving uninsured.
The vehicle was towed by Car Care Tow Pro, and Kies was booked into the Lincoln County Jail.
Traffic stop leads to arrest
At around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 16, a gold Chevrolet Blazer was traveling north on Highway 101 through Lincoln City when the driver failed to signal while turning into a fast food restaurant. An Oregon State Police officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle as it was pulling into the parking lot.
The driver, identified as Aiden Isaac Dempsey, 26, of South Beach, initially gave the officer a false name and date of birth, according to the OSP report.
Dempsey was ultimately arrested for multiple criminal offenses and was transported to the Lincoln County Jail.
Crash results in serious injuries
A two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 in north Lincoln City at around noon on Jan. 8 resulted in four people being seriously injured.
The southbound driver of a 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe drove into the oncoming lane near milepost 111 and crashed head on into a 2019 Toyota Highlander. As a result of the crash, the driver and passenger of the Toyota were transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for potentially life threatening injuries. Also, both the passenger and driver of the Hyundai were also transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. The passenger was treated for potentially life threatening injuries, and the driver was treated for serious injuries.
The driver of the Hyundai, identified as Raymond Deforrest King, 49, of Depoe Bay was charged with DUII-controlled substances, first-degree assault, reckless driving, and recklessly endangering another person.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Menefee Towing.
Breath test reveals four times the legal limit
An Oregon State Police officer observed the driver of a Jeep Wrangler failing to maintain his lane of travel while driving south on Highway 101 in north Lincoln City at around 3:10 p.m. on Jan. 19.
The state trooper initiated a traffic stop, and the driver, identified as Thomas Vaughan Stempel, 54, of Lincoln City, was arrested on charges of DUII and reckless driving. He was transported to the Lincoln City Police Department, where he provided a breath sample that revealed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.35 percent, more than four times the legal limit.
Stempel’s vehicle was towed to impound by Car Care towing.
Man charged with drunk driving
An Oregon State Police officer pulled over the driver of a Ford pickup on Highway 101 in Lincoln City for failing to drive within the lane of travel shortly before midnight on Jan. 19.
The driver, identified as Jonathan Randall Hoffman, 32, of Otis, exhibited signs of impairment and admitted to drinking earlier in the evening, according to the OSP report. He agreed to perform field sobriety tests and allegedly performed poorly.
Hoffman was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln City Police Department, where he provided a breath sample that revealed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.20 percent. He was issued a criminal citation for DUII and released.
The vehicle was towed by Car Care Tow Pro.
