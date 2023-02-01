Vehicle collides with elk
OSP responded to a vehicle accident that occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Dec. 29 on Highway 18 near milepost 4.
According to OSP, a 39-year-old Otis woman was driving a Dodge Journey westbound and crashed into an elk. The driver was transported to a local hospital for undisclosed injuries.
The Dodge was reportedly driven from the scene by a family member of the driver.
Driver stopped twice in 15 minutes
Menefee Towing & Auto Repair towed a Dodge Caliber to an impound lot Dec. 19 after OPS troopers stopped the driver of the vehicle twice in a 15-minute span on Highway 101.
According to OSP, that afternoon, 33-year-old Kelsey Rose Jones was twice found by troopers to be driving with a suspended license and uninsured, the second time while driving southbound at about 3:50 p.m. near milepost 116.
California teen cited for DUII
Oregon State Police personnel stopped the driver of a green 2019 Lexus sedan at about 8:45 p.m. Dec. 28, traveling Highway 101 northbound near milepost 147 for an unspecified traffic violation.
The trooper concluded the driver, identified as Caleb Seth Houck of Mi-Wuk Village, California, was possibly impaired. According to OSP, Houck consented to field-sobriety tests, performed poorly, was arrested and transported to Lincoln County Jail in Newport. There, Houck reportedly provided a breath sample that revealed a 0.0 percent blood-alcohol content. Houck reportedly refused a Drug Recognition Evaluation, but consented to providing a urine sample.
Houck was cited for DUII and released to his Newport hotel room. The Lexus was towed from the scene by Rowley’s Towing.
Traffic stop yields felon in possession charge
At about 10:30 p.m. Dec. 19, an OSP trooper pulled over the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck after a citizen called dispatch to report the driver was failing to travel within their lane of traffic.
The trooped asked the driver, 51-year-old Zenos John Rodriguez, of Bend, to perform standardized field-sobriety tests, who reportedly performed “poorly.” The trooper later determined Rodriguez, a felon, was in possession of two restricted weapons.
Rodriguez was transported to Lincoln County Jail, where he reportedly provided a breath sample of 0.0 percent blood-alcohol content before being lodged on charges that included DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangering, two counts of felon in possession of a restricted weapon, and carrying a concealed weapon.
The pickup truck was towed from the scene by Car Care Tow Pro.
Teen cited/warned for diving violations
An 18-year-old driver was cited/warned by OSP and his vehicle was towed to an impound lot following a traffic stop at about 1:15 p.m. Dec. 20 at the intersection of Northeast 12th Street and Northeast Benton Street West in Newport.
Cayden Edmond, of Depoe Bay, is accused by OSP of driving a Dodge Charger uninsured and with a suspended license. The Dodge was towed to an impound lot by Coast Towing.
Three-car accident yields citation
An OPS trooper cited/issued a warning to a 41-year-old Newport man for an unspecified traffic violation following a three-vehicle accident at about 5:20 p.m. Dec. 19 at the intersection of Highways 20 and 229.
OSP determined a silver Hyundai Elantra was driving east and made a left turn across the roadway, colliding with a westbound Volkswagen, driven by Matthew James Szalkowski. Both vehicles slid into a GMC Yukon that was waiting to make a right-hand turn onto the highway.
OSP determined Szalkowski was operating the Volkswagen without functioning headlights, making the vehicle unable to be seen by the driver of the Hyundai. Szalkowski and the Hyundai’s driver were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The Volkswagen, which sustained heavy front-end damage, was towed from the scene by Rowley’s Towing. The damaged Hyundai was towed by Coast Towing, and the Yukon was driven from the scene by its driver.
