Driver found to have outstanding warrant
An Oregon State Police trooper stopped the driver of an Infiniti M35 at around 11 p.m. on Feb. 13 near milepost 138 on Highway 101 in Newport.
The driver, identified as Nicholas Dean Borden, 33, of Siletz, had an outstanding Yamhill County warrant, failed to register as a sex offender, and his probation officer, out of Lincoln County, placed a probation violation detainer on him.
Borden was taken into custody and lodged at the Lincoln County Jail.
Driver arrested for DUII
At around 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 16, the driver of a Mazda sedan was stopped from driving outside of his lane on a street in Newport.
The driver, identified as Sergio Baudilio Gregorio Gregorio, was exhibiting multiple signs of impairment, according to an Oregon State Police report. He consented to field sobriety tests and performed poorly, the report stated. He was arrested and transported to the Lincoln County Jail, where he provided a breath sample showing a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.15 percent. He was lodged in jail for DUII.
Seat belt violation leads to arrest
At around 10:15 a.m. on Feb. 17, an Oregon State Police officer pulled over a vehicle near milepost 123 on Highway 101 because the driver was not wearing a seat belt.
The state trooper discovered that the driver, identified as James Thad Taylor, 58, of Pacific City, was driving with a suspended license and was also wanted on warrants for his arrest issued out of Lincoln, Tillamook and Coos counties, according to the OSP report.
Taylor was lodged in the Lincoln County Jail on the warrants and on a new charge of driving while suspended.
Police notified of deceased person on beach
Shortly before 7 p.m. on Feb. 23, the Oregon State Police received a report of a deceased individual on the rocky beach around Cape Perpetua. On-scene responders determined conditions were too dangerous to attempt recovery and postponed efforts until the next morning.
On Feb. 24, OSP positively identified the deceased as Dennis Grant Strader, 72, of Bandon, who was the subject of a Coos County welfare check from the previous day.
Lincoln County Search and Rescue personnel recovered the body, and Bateman Funeral Home subsequently transported the deceased to its facility in Newport.
An associated vehicle was towed for safekeeping by Coast Towing.
Driver cited for DUII-controlled substance
Shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 24, an Oregon State Police trooper stopped the driver of a Toyota Corolla because the vehicle had an expired registration tag.
When the state trooper contacted the driver, identified as Kelly D. Long, 35, of Missouri, he observed numerous signs of impairment, according to the OSP report. Long consented to field sobriety tests and was arrested for DUII. A search of the vehicle yielded 3.7 grams of methamphetamine, and Long admitted to using meth the day before, the report stated.
Long was transported to the Lincoln County Jail, where a breath test showed him to have a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.00 percent. He consented to a drug recognition evaluation and provided a urine sample.
Long was cited and released for DUII-controlled substance and possession of more than two grams of meth.
