Times that try our souls can be expected to see us turning away, and these are such times. All the shouting and division among those who found their way into public leadership positions is not attractive. It is repulsive, and turning away is usually a reasonable response.
But not now, because of what may happen if we ignore the noise.
Until recently, elections were presumed by nearly all of us to be “free and fair.” Challenges and contests were rare, and when they happened, irregularities were the exception. Now, we have candidates who will only accept election results if they win. You may have noticed that those who take that position are nearly all of one party.
Former President Donald J. Trump introduced this novel position, and has stuck with it despite losing over 60 court cases. Threats and violence have become part of the mix among election deniers, causing great anxiety among those charged with maintaining free and fair elections.
Those people are all local officials, county clerks, dependent on volunteers to help them do what we have all taken for granted for many years. They work in systems that have matured through those years under the watchful eyes of political contestants of many stripes.
Oregon has been a national leader in elections systems. Voting by mail has eliminated the long lines we see in other states. Years of oversight and action by the Secretary of State and the Oregon Legislature have resulted in trusted and reliable election outcomes.
Trust in our election system has been earned, but is now being challenged by people unwilling to accept defeat. Distrust is being earned by election deniers refusing to accept facts. Their goal is to deny and discourage, all to reduce the number who might not vote their way in a free and fair election.
Our history demonstrates that Oregon and the other United States have done well as a democracy. A belief that all of us are created equal and are entitled to participate in our government is the foundation of that democracy.
Why vote? Your vote on Nov. 8 and at every election thereafter will help assure we can continue to participate in a flourishing and healthy representative democracy. Not voting will reward bad behavior and be an admission of defeat.
