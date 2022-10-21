Measure 114 is not a simple “permit to purchase, minor inconvenience to keep people safe” initiative. Nor will it decrease gun violence in Oregon schools and public places as purported by advocates of the measure. Instead, Measure 114 is an extremist anti-gun ballot initiative with the intent to further erode Oregonians right to bear arms, as guaranteed by the Second Amendment: it will not save lives.
Existing gun laws ban convicted felons from having guns. If Measure 114 is passed into law it will not impact a criminal’s intent. The vast majority of violent crimes are committed by repeat offenders who have acquired their weapon by illegal means.
Oregon already has universal background checks for firearm purchases; this initiative needlessly repeats the same requirement already enforced. Measure 114 merely implements a longer wait period for a permit. Courts also have the authority to suspend a person’s firearm permit if there is reasonable proof they pose an extreme risk to others or themselves through the “Red Flag” law.
Current law also requires gun owners who want to carry a concealed weapon to apply for a separate handgun license issued by the county sheriff. This permit is not reciprocal in other states. There are also round limits for hunting cartridges. The minimum age to possess a firearm is 18.
Measure 114 is a poorly thought out bureaucratic nightmare — if passed it won’t deter gang wars or domestic violence. Under this law, a woman who needs to protect herself and her children from an abuser would be forced to wait 30-plus days to even get a permit. When seconds count, she will not be able to protect herself, and even if she has time to call the police they may not be able to respond to her call for help for five to 20 minutes or more. This terribly written bill would infringe upon an individual’s options for self-defense.
This ballot measure was written with no input from individuals with firearm knowledge, thus the bill criminalizes most common shotguns. Plus the bill limits ammunition magazines of more than 10 rounds. Possession of these items will be a criminal offense. Even if you have a standard capacity 30 round magazine inside your home, you will be required to prove that you had it before the law went into effect.
It makes no sense to defund police, reduce sentences for violent crimes, let offenders off the hook with little or no bail, then turn around and punish law-abiding gun owners with more restrictions that criminals just ignore. Why create more hurdles and laws that are difficult to enforce for gun owners who adhere to the law for gun purchase and safety? Along with current delays in processing existing firearm permits, six to seven weeks in some jurisdictions, another huge factor (if the bill passes) is the burden of requiring live firearm training with a law enforcement certified instructor. These classes currently do not exist, nor do the facilities for the training.
Local police and sheriff’s departments will be responsible for funding, creating and managing this permit program. No appropriations or budget has been established for the management of Measure 114. Law enforcement officials estimate $40 million to develop the curriculum, certify officers and secure the facilities (that currently do not exist). This will be extremely burdensome in Lincoln County.
And one more thing, Oregon State Police are directed by this measure to create and maintain a searchable electronic database of all permits. This data is not exempt from public disclosure i.e. your personal information will be exposed. This is a gross violation of your Fourth Amendment rights.
Let me ask you this simple question: Do you really want to vote away your ability to protect yourself? According to a 2013 report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost all national studies of defensive gun uses determined that firearms are used in self-defense somewhere between 500,000 and 3 million times every year in the U.S. Most of these incidents result in no shots being fired. The reality is that when faced with a real threat, the majority of criminals will find somewhere better to be. Having the means to defend yourself and your loved ones should never be something that is up for a vote by someone else.
Don’t be swayed by emotional appeals that promise to reduce gun violence, while doing nothing to affect criminals. Don’t vote to strip your fellow law abiding citizens of their rights. Just remember what the passage of Measure 110 did to Portland and other cities when it decriminalized illicit drugs. Please, really ponder the implications of this measure before you vote and then vote no on Measure 114.
Remember this phrase: “when guns are outlawed, only outlaws will have guns.”
