Measure 114 is not a simple “permit to purchase, minor inconvenience to keep people safe” initiative. Nor will it decrease gun violence in Oregon schools and public places as purported by advocates of the measure. Instead, Measure 114 is an extremist anti-gun ballot initiative with the intent to further erode Oregonians right to bear arms, as guaranteed by the Second Amendment: it will not save lives.

Existing gun laws ban convicted felons from having guns. If Measure 114 is passed into law it will not impact a criminal’s intent. The vast majority of violent crimes are committed by repeat offenders who have acquired their weapon by illegal means.

