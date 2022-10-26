I am writing in response to Margaret Patterson’s letter of Friday, Oct. 7. Ms. Patterson states that a field in the Logsden area that parallels the Siletz River is receiving shrimp waste and sewer waste. I went looking for that field and could not find it. I did not see any fields along the river with “telltale” truck tracks in them, or any evidence of sludge being applied. So where is this field she’s talking about? It’s not along the river from Siletz to Moonshine Park that one can see.

Shrimp waste is being applied to a field about half a mile from the river. The property owner is taking care of it, as I am told by his neighbors. There were no “atrocious” outbreaks of flies that I could detect. So that doesn’t seem to be the field she means.

