I am writing in response to Margaret Patterson’s letter of Friday, Oct. 7. Ms. Patterson states that a field in the Logsden area that parallels the Siletz River is receiving shrimp waste and sewer waste. I went looking for that field and could not find it. I did not see any fields along the river with “telltale” truck tracks in them, or any evidence of sludge being applied. So where is this field she’s talking about? It’s not along the river from Siletz to Moonshine Park that one can see.
Shrimp waste is being applied to a field about half a mile from the river. The property owner is taking care of it, as I am told by his neighbors. There were no “atrocious” outbreaks of flies that I could detect. So that doesn’t seem to be the field she means.
When I was in grade school at Sam Case, we were taught that “Squanto,” the Indian friend of the pilgrims, showed the pilgrims that putting fish on the ground helped crops grow. He is credited with helping them stave off starvation, at least that’s what I remember being taught. So what’s wrong with applying “fish waste” if it is done property?
I am wondering, does the newspaper staff do any fact checking before publishing letters to the editor? It seems like you would be obligated to do so, especially before publishing a letter that stands a chance of not being true. If the paper wants to be a viable part of the community, as one of your past editors once publically stated, it seems like you would ensure accuracy before you publish something that accuses friends and neighbors of some wrongdoing. If you fact-checked Ms. Patterson’s letter and know where the field in question is, can you please tell me where it is so that I can go look at it and see how the waste is being handled?
