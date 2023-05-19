Lincoln County is hosting a series of wildfire readiness presentations that cover eight topics or "modules." These are:
1 – Financial and Business Preparedness;
2 – Animal Preparedness;
3 – Property Protection by Understanding Wildfire Risk;
4 – Emergency Notifications and Evacuations;
5 – Sheltering with the American Red Cross and Medically Fragile Persons;
6 – Air Quality Considerations and Access and Functional Needs Persons Preparedness;
7 – Local Fire District Restrictions-Precautions;
8 – Wildfire Cautionary Re-Entry.
But there is a most important missing module for the most likely scenario — "How to survive when your house, neighborhood and surroundings are on fire and you can’t evacuate."
Module four's subject is "Emergency Notifications and Evacuations," which describes having a "Ready Set Go" plan. Being ready to go will do no one any good if you cannot escape due to too many people crammed into confined areas with inadequate escape routes. There needs to be a thought process from the leaders making life-altering decisions. They should have personally experienced an emergency evacuation. And also, they need to understand the importance of proper housing planning and population capacities, where the topography restricts the ability for adequate roadways to escape a fire or fast approaching tsunami.
A lesson should have been learned from the 2020 Otis fire. People were trapped in their cars on Logan Road for hours not able to move or escape under the evacuation order due to inadequate roads and too many people. Fortunately, the fire was extinguished before it reached the Logan Road neighborhood, but caused major destruction in Otis.
