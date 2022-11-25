George M. Collins died on Oct. 28. No obituary was published. No funeral was held. No memorial service is planned. But George will be remembered by many for his extensive contribution to the history and preservation of this area’s lighthouses, including writing two major books: “To Guide, Guard, and Rescue: Building the Yaquina Lighthouses, Jetties, and Life-Saving Station,” published in 2010 and 2014, and “Yaquina Head Light Station: Historical Odds and Ends,” published in 1999.

George came to the Oregon coast in his retirement years after an impressive history in broadcasting and reporting in numerous places, including Michigan, New York, Nebraska, Virginia and Maryland.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.