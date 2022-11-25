George M. Collins died on Oct. 28. No obituary was published. No funeral was held. No memorial service is planned. But George will be remembered by many for his extensive contribution to the history and preservation of this area’s lighthouses, including writing two major books: “To Guide, Guard, and Rescue: Building the Yaquina Lighthouses, Jetties, and Life-Saving Station,” published in 2010 and 2014, and “Yaquina Head Light Station: Historical Odds and Ends,” published in 1999.
George came to the Oregon coast in his retirement years after an impressive history in broadcasting and reporting in numerous places, including Michigan, New York, Nebraska, Virginia and Maryland.
Much of his extensive research was done at the Lincoln County Historical Society’s library with the help of archivist Jodi Weeber, who became a close friend. George volunteered many years at Yaquina Head Lighthouse and was the expert on how to maintain the light there. He is featured in a video playing on demand at the Lincoln County Historical Society’s Maritime Heritage Center on the Newport Bayfront. In addition to volunteering at the historical society, George also donated valued artifacts for their collection.
George was an unabashed, knowledgeable liberal able to put today’s news into a historical perspective. He often shared his insight on social media. During his last years of declining eyesight, hearing and health in general, George became reclusive. Never known to have an outgoing personality, George had a crusty manner and didn’t let many people into his life. Those who were lucky enough to become his friends valued his knowledge, intelligence and insight.
George was born in Hollywood, California, in 1928. His personal life was impacted by the death of two of his children as young adults. He has one remaining son.
Jodi Weeber, Portland
Former archivist and exhibits head, Lincoln County Historical Society
