I’ve read with bemusement the several recent letters supporting a candidate running to take the seat of our incumbent state representative, David Gomberg.
No doubt this person is the fine human being her supporters portray, but I’m at a loss to think why anyone would imagine that she, or anyone else, could possibly be a more responsive, effective, humane, hardworking and otherwise exemplary representative than the one we are so fortunate to have now.
For years, I have been reading David’s thorough, informative and always interesting weekly newsletters, from which I always learn a great deal and which always leave me feeling awed at his boundless energy (regularly attending two to five events a day, often spanning the entire district, six days a week). I’ve been inspired to share David’s newsletters with friends across the country as models of communication that’s not only effective, but uplifting and unifying. In person, he is remarkably warm, attentive and responsive, and his track record of effectiveness as a listener, a conciliator, and a communicator, as well as a legislator is unparalleled in my experience as a constituent in the many places I have lived.
In my role as president of Friends of Lincoln County Animals (FOLCAS), I can attest specifically to David’s responsiveness and effectiveness as a legislator. He and his wife, Susie, have always been strong animal advocates, and they have been friends and supporters of FOLCAS since before David ran for office. Several years ago, David successfully spearheaded a change in the Oregon Revised Statutes on behalf of our Pick of the Litter thrift store (with unanimous votes in both House and Senate) that has resulted in our being able to devote thousands of dollars more a year to the spay/neuter of shelter animals and veterinary financial aid for local pets (totaling over $1 million since our founding in 2009).
Our district has a jewel in David Gomberg, and it’d be a very bad bargain to trade him away.
