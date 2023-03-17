The front page of the March 10 News-Times had a photo of the brown waves at Nye Beach. The caption included the opinion of an OSU assistant professor that the discoloration was more than what may be attributed to “diatoms.” Rather, discharges of chemical wastes to the ocean via a nearby pipeline from the Georgia-Pacific plant in Toledo may also be contributing.
Previously I worked for the Washington State Department of Ecology and have 40-plus years of chemical engineering experience, and now I live in Newport. For some time now I’ve watched what’s going on at Nye Beach, and I can tell you with some certainty that it just isn’t right. If anything, the problem seems to be getting worse.
For a city that wants to cultivate an image of being a tourist destination, I’m surprised no one has spoken up about this before. As a parent, I sure wouldn’t let my children play in the waves at Nye Beach. It certainly can’t be a very picturesque view from the hotels (makes for great sunset photos!). And I definitely wouldn’t be eating any clams from the area, as they are filter feeders. But then again, the city has its own pipeline nearby that discharges treated sewage into the ocean.
A few months ago, I stumbled upon the leak near the South Beach Marina where treated sewage was literally coming up out of a hole in the ground across the street from the Hatfield Marine Science Center. The city posted a small folding sign saying it was hazardous waste and to avoid contact with it, as the stream ran down the street into the bay. The city’s response was to say, “Oh, it’s been treated, it’s just normally sent to Nye Beach,” as if that makes it OK. So why the warning sign and hazardous materials posting? Instead, the city seems more interested in making sure no Realtors move their offices to Nye Beach.
The discharges to the ocean by GP and the city are both regulated by NPDES (National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System) wastewater permits issued by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. Those permits contain discharge limits and requirements for periodic sampling of the waste streams and reporting the results to DEQ. Somebody at DEQ is responsible for reviewing those discharge monitoring reports and taking further action. If the answer is that these waste streams meet the current permit requirements, then look further. Industrial processes change, and sometimes permits don’t get updated, or the regulator may not even be informed of the changes (yes, that happens and some permittees are not always forthcoming with information). For example, there may be new contaminants of concern or the expected levels may have changed. The state can also conduct its own sampling to verify the results; that’s why the state has support contracts with area laboratories. So DEQ, do something.
Since moving here, I’ve read several times about different contaminants being released to the bay or the ocean. Last year it was the failed sewage pump or valve on the waterfront. Then there was the broken line in South Beach. Last month it was the diesel spill at the GP plant. Now it’s clear something is going on at Nye Beach. We need to be asking questions and demand that those who are responsible do something about it.
