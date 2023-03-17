The front page of the March 10 News-Times had a photo of the brown waves at Nye Beach. The caption included the opinion of an OSU assistant professor that the discoloration was more than what may be attributed to “diatoms.” Rather, discharges of chemical wastes to the ocean via a nearby pipeline from the Georgia-Pacific plant in Toledo may also be contributing.

Previously I worked for the Washington State Department of Ecology and have 40-plus years of chemical engineering experience, and now I live in Newport. For some time now I’ve watched what’s going on at Nye Beach, and I can tell you with some certainty that it just isn’t right. If anything, the problem seems to be getting worse.

