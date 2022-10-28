We have received our 2022 mid-term ballots in the mail. After deciding when and how I will vote, I can drop it in the mail — no stamp required. As my neighbor would say, “easy-peasy.”

Oregon encourages its citizens to vote. You might not have as easy a time voting if you lived in Texas. Restrictions on mail-in ballots, drop-off boxes and registration rules all intend to restrict who will get to vote. Historically long lines, taking as long as eight hours, will be even more difficult to experience with Georgia’s new restrictions, such as not being able to give water to voters standing in those lines. In Pennsylvania, voters will have to choose between a “normal” Democrat and a MAGA-style Republican who vows to throw out all voter registration rolls and start over under his direction. And in Arizona, all the Republican candidates for major statewide offices say that they believe the 2020 election was stolen and will work to restore Trump to the presidency. But they did not mean in the 2024 election.

