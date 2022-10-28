We have received our 2022 mid-term ballots in the mail. After deciding when and how I will vote, I can drop it in the mail — no stamp required. As my neighbor would say, “easy-peasy.”
Oregon encourages its citizens to vote. You might not have as easy a time voting if you lived in Texas. Restrictions on mail-in ballots, drop-off boxes and registration rules all intend to restrict who will get to vote. Historically long lines, taking as long as eight hours, will be even more difficult to experience with Georgia’s new restrictions, such as not being able to give water to voters standing in those lines. In Pennsylvania, voters will have to choose between a “normal” Democrat and a MAGA-style Republican who vows to throw out all voter registration rolls and start over under his direction. And in Arizona, all the Republican candidates for major statewide offices say that they believe the 2020 election was stolen and will work to restore Trump to the presidency. But they did not mean in the 2024 election.
Why the difference between Oregon and these examples of election craziness that are occurring in many of our 50 states? Simple, they are governed by Republicans, and we have Democrat dominance in ours.
Donald Trump’s insistence that he won in 2020, regardless of any court confirmation or convincing evidence, has spawned a significant number of GOP voters that remain convinced of this lie. Some, like the Proud Boys and others, perceive a way to enter the nation’s political system and promote their own fascistic goals. Traditional Republican lawmakers are now trapped between the truth and Trump’s lies. They know that they likely would lose their primary to a Trump-approved primary candidate or a Democrat in the general election if the MAGA voter abandoned them. An example of this is Liz Cheney, recently cast out from what is now the Republican Party. Liz Cheney’s policies are mostly completely opposite mine and most Democrats. However, she places the welfare of our country above her own and has worked to provide the truth about the Jan. 6 fiasco. For this reason, I consider her a true patriot. History will be kind to Liz.
You may ask why I am dredging up all this out of Oregon stuff if voting in Oregon is so well off. It’s because Oregon is just a small state among 49 others. And, if many of the others (all Republican led) can gain a majority, they can set up laws that restrict what we do here in Oregon. That is exactly what has been proposed by Lindsey Graham — a nationwide ban on abortion. If that is not enough to shake you, we now have our ex-president sporting a QAnon lapel pin and spicing his rallies with Q-inspired themes. Imagine an individual aspiring to the U.S. presidency grandstanding with a wink and nod to the lunacy that is QAnon. That’s because the dear leader is not satisfied with militant groups, Christian nationalists and his cult-like followers. He also wants the growing numbers of the believers in this internet-spawned online group. This group of “deplorables,” when combined with rock hard Republicans, can often sway elections.
So once again, I say to my “traditional” Republican friends, “Look who you are aligning yourself with. Is beating the liberals so important to you that you will still vote for the party that wishes to restrict voting, cancel the 2020 election due to debunked lies, says the Jan. 6 event was non-violent, and wants to throw out the Constitution and install the loser of the 2020 election?”
I don’t have to wonder what Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate for governor, thinks on these topics. She is a Democrat. We know her core beliefs. If you are wondering what the current national Republican party is for, look at the latest House vote on the “Electoral Account Act,” which attempts to fix the ambiguity relating to the role of the vice president in presidential elections. There were 209 Republicans who voted no to continue the problem, and nine voted yes to fix it. All nine are leaving Congress this year.
This Republican Party is not your grandfather’s. Is it still yours? Really?
