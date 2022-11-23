“We tend to forget that happiness doesn’t come as a result of getting something we don’t have, but rather of recognizing and appreciating what we do have.”— Frederick Keonig
With all of the turmoil going on around us in the world today, we can easily get sucked into a doom-and-gloom attitude about life, focusing on the problems and forgetting about the blessings. But the truth of the matter is, we are a blessed people, and we all have something we can be thankful for.
Thursday is Thanksgiving Day, and it’s a great opportunity for each of us to take a little time to think about those things in our lives for which we are grateful.
With the holiday season upon us, we are continually bombarded with messages about all the things we need in order to live a happier, more fulfilled life. But it has been our experience that some of the happiest people in this world are those who have learned how to be content with what they have, instead of constantly yearning for what they don’t have. And rather than holding tightly onto what is theirs, these people are happy to share what they have with others. Thanksgiving is a good time for us to reflect on this philosophy of life.
It’s so easy to focus on the negative, to grumble about the things we don’t like and complain when things don’t go our way. But the reality is, this country is still the greatest nation on earth, and we enjoy an abundance of freedom that many people in this world simply don’t have. We have so many things to give thanks for.
So as we celebrate this holiday, we encourage everyone to tune out the distractions and take a few minutes to reflect on the blessings in our lives. It’s amazing how such a simple thing can profoundly change our perspective about ourselves and those around us.
