I told myself I would not write a political letter, but here I go.
There seems to be a malaise in local politics and an overall lack of interest in countywide offices this election. I know that on the Newport side, all the council seats and mayor seat are running unopposed, but there are other local offices that are very important, and we need to be engaged.
I heard today that there is a lack of forums as they can’t get candidates to attend. This bothers me as I feel that they are highly important to hear and see. Observing candidates in person is totally different than reading a campaign mailer.
I realize we have very important federal and state offices that we all need to make serious decisions about, but we need to pay just as much attention to local offices as well. We have a very important race for state representative, county commission, and every city has mayoral and council persons running. Please don’t take your ballot and vote for the congress position and governor race and not vote for the rest of the people running. Your local city, county and state representative positions are extremely important to the quality of life here in the county.
Make your vote count and vote your preferences for every race. There are several important issues facing Lincoln County right now, and we need to elect those folks that have our wishes and needs at hand. We are very lucky to have a very stable elections department in the county, and we need to vote to make sure it stays that way.
Please educate yourself on everyone running and choose the candidate that has your interests at heart.
