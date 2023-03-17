This May, Lincoln County residents have the opportunity to vote yes on a trades training bond at Oregon Coast Community College (OCCC).
Now is the time to add training facilities in Lincoln County that will support career training in skilled trades needed locally and statewide, such as welding/fabrication, construction, maritime engineering (diesel, electrical, refrigeration), mechatronics and other vocational trades. Providing these new services will help train local residents in professions that our community sorely needs and provide flexible space that can accommodate additional programs based upon community demand.
With the support of our local board, faculty, staff, students and community over the past 36 years, OCCC has progressed from an entity funded in part by temporary local support and housed in marginal rental facilities, to an important permanent and accredited community resource situated in functional and attractive campuses.
Bond details
The bond will construct a new Trades Education Center and expand existing programs in Welding, Education, Allied Health, and Applied Aquatic Sciences. In addition, it will improve classrooms, safety and technology. The bond will raise $32 million dollars with a levy of 26 cents per thousand dollars of assessed value — replacing the current levy, not stacking atop it. I will explain more below.
The proposed building is industrial and flexible with large open spaces; flexibility is essential with career-technical and trades programs. The area will have power drops, roll-up doors, concrete floors, and ample work areas for equipment that will be on wheels.
The bond will provide needed safety and technological enhancements, and expand allied health programs. At the North County Campus, a new kitchen, generator and FM radio station are slated based upon input from the community. Emergency preparedness improvements are also planned for all three campuses.
Why now?
The current bond expires on June 30, 2025. The state has an $8 million dollar match that is available now upon the bond’s passage, but is not guaranteed in the future. There are no major educational bond measures on the ballot in May. Finally, the need for trades education in our county is clear.
Financial details
The voter-approved bond measure in 2004 for current facilities was 34 cents per thousand dollars of assessed value. Since that time, the amount levied has gone down to 21 cents per thousand. The new levy would be 26 cents per thousand. The two bonds overlap by two years, but do not combine. The new bond would replace the existing 21-cent levy with a 26-cent levy — an increase of 5 cents per thousand dollars of assessed value. The median Lincoln County home, with an assessed value of $194,170, would see an increase of just $9.71 per year.
Promises made, promises kept
The voter-approved 2004 Bond Measure, along with a partial match by the state, provided the county with three campuses plus an aquarium science building — all built on-time and under-budget. Local funding for permanent operations, established in 1992, is the lowest in Oregon. With the help of a supportive board, faculty, staff, students, business and community members, OCCC built facilities and created programs supporting college-transfer, GED, ESOL, community education and small business (SBDC); established a nursing program, an aquarium science program and other initiatives. More recently, OCCC has continued to thrive by achieving full, independent accreditation, allowing OCCC to pursue private and public grants for program enhancements and develop programs specifically tailored for the coastal economy. In the past decade, OCCC has also added Early Childhood Education, Four-Year B.S. Teaching Degree, Emergency Preparedness and a variety of other programs requested by the community. This bond measure will allow OCCC to provide trades training in Lincoln County and to produce qualified people for trades locally.
The time is now
Our community has the opportunity to have the OCCC take the next step in maximizing its usefulness toward the economic development of our coastal region by providing training in these essential vocational skills. For more information, visit the college’s website at oregoncoast.edu Questions? Please contact me at paddyoc33@gmail.com
When your ballot arrives in late April, please vote yes for Trades in Lincoln County-- Measure 21-216.
Pat O’Connor is co-chair of Vote Yes for Trades in Lincoln County Friends of Oregon Coast Community College. He was president of OCCC from 1990 to 2011 and lives in Lincoln City.
