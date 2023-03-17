This May, Lincoln County residents have the opportunity to vote yes on a trades training bond at Oregon Coast Community College (OCCC).

Now is the time to add training facilities in Lincoln County that will support career training in skilled trades needed locally and statewide, such as welding/fabrication, construction, maritime engineering (diesel, electrical, refrigeration), mechatronics and other vocational trades. Providing these new services will help train local residents in professions that our community sorely needs and provide flexible space that can accommodate additional programs based upon community demand.

