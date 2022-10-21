Being able to vote for incumbent State Rep. David Gomberg, or David, as he’s known to his constituents, means I do not have to “trust” that his opponent has the requisite skill and savvy to deliver what my rural district needs from Salem.
David has spent 10 years building relationships with thousands of his constituents. He has created a bipartisan network of Oregon’s elected officials (local, state and federal). He’s the link between his constituents and his network that allows him to deliver big time for us in Salem, consistently.
His opponent’s website identifies six admirable goals, but without deliverables or plans. Compare hers to www.electgomberg.com. David has already established beachheads for each of her priorities. She doesn’t say what she would change or how she would better serve District 10.
David brought $70 million to our rural community for infrastructure in the last session because he had the foresight to get projects queued up when federal funding became available. These strategic bipartisan collaborations funded projects in Otis, Newport, Eddyville, Toledo, Depoe Bay, Lincoln City, Waldport, Siletz and Lincoln County. By securing $70 million in direct state investments, he “… saved district residents thousands of dollars …” (www.electgomberg.com).
In addition to David’s successful leadership in moving forward his opponent’s six priorities, he has delivered local funding for five issues she doesn’t mention, namely 1) affordable housing (local housing projects, youth homelessness); 2) health care (first responders, behavioral health); 3) seniors (serves on the Governor’s Commission of Senior Services); 4) veterans (voter-approved investments in housing, job counseling, and health care); and 5) wildfires (prevention, insurance company accountability, rebuilding assistance).
How does David accomplish so much? By strategically and effectively working across the aisle. Thank you, State Rep. Gomberg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.