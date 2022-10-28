“Freedom consists not in doing what we like, but in having the right to do what we ought.” — Pope John Paul II
I share virtually nothing else in common with that man, but I ask you to consider those words as we vote. Let’s arm ourselves with facts because facts matter more than fantasy and wishful thinking. Those facts must come from reliable experts, those seeking objective knowledge.
Here are some facts:
1. Voting fraud is extremely rare, including vote by mail. By May of this year, 18 states enacted 34 laws restricting voting. Most of those restrictions affect minorities and low-income people. They too have the right to vote.
2. “Religious freedom” flies in the face of the Establishment Clause. Can you imagine the fallout if that football coach who insisted on praying on the 50-yard line had done so using a Muslim prayer mat? Also, allowing words originating from Bronze Age goat herders to determine how we should live strikes me as patently absurd.
3. Universal health care saves money and lives. Universal health care would alleviate financial devastation often brought on by medical emergencies. It would also result in people living longer lives of quality.
4. Common sense gun laws work. We must prove our knowledge and competence in driving, so too should we do the same with gun ownership. Absolutely no one needs weapons of war. Weapons made to kill as many people as possible in the shortest period of time should be banned.
5. Denial of abortion increases poverty and maternal mortality. Only women are expected to give up the use of an organ for the benefit of another without express permission. More women than men live in extreme poverty, and America leads wealthy nations in pregnancy-related deaths.
