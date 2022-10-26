At its last meeting, the Depoe Bay City Council approved a “supplemental budget” to shoehorn hundreds of thousands of dollars in bonuses and raises to city staff, an expensive police contract and other pet projects not even mentioned during its recent budget planning. Meanwhile, the city’s books are in shambles, and revenues, by the city’s own reporting, appear to be collapsing.

This irrational spending, with no consideration for the city’s limited resources, has been endorsed by the current mayor, Kathy Short. It is a trajectory that must be reversed before the thin ice on which we stand breaks.

