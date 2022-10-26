At its last meeting, the Depoe Bay City Council approved a “supplemental budget” to shoehorn hundreds of thousands of dollars in bonuses and raises to city staff, an expensive police contract and other pet projects not even mentioned during its recent budget planning. Meanwhile, the city’s books are in shambles, and revenues, by the city’s own reporting, appear to be collapsing.
This irrational spending, with no consideration for the city’s limited resources, has been endorsed by the current mayor, Kathy Short. It is a trajectory that must be reversed before the thin ice on which we stand breaks.
Jerome Grant, business owner and city councilor, is the only candidate for mayor on Nov. 8 that has the business knowledge, experience and integrity to restore Depoe Bay to financial wellbeing.
Informed citizens understand our town remains in economic peril four years after an “inexplicable” collapse of the city’s bookkeeping. They agree that Depoe Bay residents should not have to endure such seemingly endless financial uncertainty.
Two consecutive mayors have found the crisis beyond their capability to fix. In Kathy’s case, she arguably made matters worse by her heavy-handed mismanagement of the town’s professional staff, culminating in needless resignations.
Amid this costly accounting and personnel chaos has emerged one person courageous enough to face our problem squarely, without any agendas or pet projects to divert his attention. Jerome Grant wants to be mayor in order to restore financial security to city hall.
We also support Jerome for other reasons, including his respect for transparency and the open meetings laws, his support of the charter and council rules, and his civil and respectful tone toward citizens and fellow councilors.
Please join me in voting to keep Jerome Grant on the job as our next mayor.
