Christine Drazan will be our next governor of Oregon. Why? That’s simple: she has the tenacity to push hard for the changes so desperately needed to put the brakes on the sinking, stinking ship our state government has become.
Drazan will declare a homeless emergency to tackle the chaos on our streets, partially caused by the passage of Measure 110, which legalized many illicit drugs. She will work to repeal this law that has increased the number of street dwellers. These people live in deplorable conditions and many are suffering with serious mental health problems — they need professional help, not more drugs.
Oregon doesn’t need burdensome regulations that pile up at the doors of our small business owners, causing many of them to close their doors for good. Nor do we need unjustifiable higher taxes that Democrats just keep adding.
Instead of defunding our brave police officers and sheriff deputies, Christine will be refunding them, and at a level needed to end the crime wave, especially in Portland. If drastic changes are not enacted soon, crime will be seeping into our rural communities.
Drazan will also get politics out of our schools to enable teachers to do their job of teaching reading, writing and arithmetic and the history of our great state and nation. Perhaps if teachers are given the freedom to teach, Oregon student graduation rates will suddenly stop being one of the worst in the nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.