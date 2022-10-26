Christine Drazan will be our next governor of Oregon. Why? That’s simple: she has the tenacity to push hard for the changes so desperately needed to put the brakes on the sinking, stinking ship our state government has become.

Drazan will declare a homeless emergency to tackle the chaos on our streets, partially caused by the passage of Measure 110, which legalized many illicit drugs. She will work to repeal this law that has increased the number of street dwellers. These people live in deplorable conditions and many are suffering with serious mental health problems — they need professional help, not more drugs.

