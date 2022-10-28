Casey Miller has never held elected office. However, 14-plus years as Lincoln County’s public information officer for the board of commissioners and the Office of Emergency Management have given him an education in the value of government and a front-row in how Lincoln County works to achieve its mission of providing “essential public services, both legally required and locally desired, in an efficient, effective, and respectful manner.”
Casey was the first Lincoln County “public official” I met. He was patient, professional and possessed a “people-first” attitude. Casey connected with me as he has with thousands of people who have called or emailed the county commissioners’ office or participated in county hearings, workshops, town halls, weekly meetings or emergency operations.
Casey knows everyone. He already has relationships with thousands of potential Lincoln County constituents. Fourteen years as a public figure working on our behalf has allowed him to cultivate a slew (or stew) of contacts within the private and public sectors of agencies, committees, commissions, other governments and boards. Once elected, he is ready to start on day one.
I no longer think that having a business degree or business-only experience qualifies a candidate for higher public office, especially not an office like county commissioner (or state representative). I look for candidates who value government and self-governance, someone who will work within existing norms and institutions to build a community that works for everyone.
If you are looking for a candidate who values government that is transparent, representative and efficiently delivers the services we need, vote for Casey Miller.
