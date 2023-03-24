I recognize that many communities are interested in supporting trade occupations. I served an IBEW electrical apprenticeship in the early 1980s and highly recommend apprenticeship training. However, there seems to be some confusion in how an apprenticeship works.
Apprenticeship training is done via on-the-job training. Typically, 8,000 to 10,000 hours of work are required to complete an apprenticeship. The state of Oregon, working with skilled trade organizations like the IBEW, has well defined programs that combine classroom instruction with on-the-job experience.
You cannot learn a trade without actually working at the trade. This is why I’m a little confused about the effort to expand trade training. There are already apprenticeship councils who are managing this work and doing a great job. There are opportunities to help prepare people for apprenticeship training. All apprenticeships require some proficiency in math and communication, and sometimes it is helpful to have knowledge in skills like welding and CAD.
But you cannot attend trade classes at a local high school or community college to become a licensed electrician, carpenter or plumber. That is not going to happen. So I would encourage high schools and community colleges to continue to provide foundational math and communication training that can help a person successfully complete an apprenticeship in an established trade program.
