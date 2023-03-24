I recognize that many communities are interested in supporting trade occupations. I served an IBEW electrical apprenticeship in the early 1980s and highly recommend apprenticeship training. However, there seems to be some confusion in how an apprenticeship works.

Apprenticeship training is done via on-the-job training. Typically, 8,000 to 10,000 hours of work are required to complete an apprenticeship. The state of Oregon, working with skilled trade organizations like the IBEW, has well defined programs that combine classroom instruction with on-the-job experience.

