Fifty years ago I was in my final (of 13) year of college. I’d flunked out the first time around and gotten back in after a stint in the U.S. Air Force and some basic community college classes. I majored in English and minored in philosophy; two most marketable skill sets. I still had one year to go but was excited about whatever the future held. Early prospects didn’t bode well, as the job application rejections began piling up. (I keep them for old times sake.)

Still, I was hopeful. In the 1970s it felt good, safe and comfortable to be alive. Sure, as a country we hadn’t done our best to welcome home our vets, and any number of us had taken issue with the entire Vietnam “conflict,” but there was a sense, it seemed to me, that as a nation we were still in the throes of “growing up;” not yet mature, but headed in the right direction. We’d survived busing and race riots, had been angered at the killings at Kent State, were very disturbed by the 1968 Democratic Convention and the Watergate Affair — but there was a sense that “this, too, shall pass.”

