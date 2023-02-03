Fifty years ago I was in my final (of 13) year of college. I’d flunked out the first time around and gotten back in after a stint in the U.S. Air Force and some basic community college classes. I majored in English and minored in philosophy; two most marketable skill sets. I still had one year to go but was excited about whatever the future held. Early prospects didn’t bode well, as the job application rejections began piling up. (I keep them for old times sake.)
Still, I was hopeful. In the 1970s it felt good, safe and comfortable to be alive. Sure, as a country we hadn’t done our best to welcome home our vets, and any number of us had taken issue with the entire Vietnam “conflict,” but there was a sense, it seemed to me, that as a nation we were still in the throes of “growing up;” not yet mature, but headed in the right direction. We’d survived busing and race riots, had been angered at the killings at Kent State, were very disturbed by the 1968 Democratic Convention and the Watergate Affair — but there was a sense that “this, too, shall pass.”
There was no swamp in Washington; the place and the government weren’t perfect, but we seemed capable of dealing with issues in cordial and respectful ways; able to carry on business across the aisles without being concerned about verbal or physical assaults or insurrections. Our representatives were even able to get things done in a timely manner.
Take, for instance, Title IX of the Educational Amendments of 1972, an update of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that hadn’t addressed discrimination in education. Following subcommittee hearings, this legislation passed the House on May 11, 1972 and by the full (91st) Congress on June 8, 1972. Not quite a month! Imagine the 118th Congress getting things — anything — done this quickly.
The most far-reaching intents of Title IX was to encourage and promote equal footing and access for women to male-dominated higher education: at the time, only 42 percent of college enrollees were women. At the popular level, Title IX was seen to suggest and encourage equality in athletics. (The poohpooers suggested that there is no way that we’d ever have an NCAA woman’s football program.)
As it’s matured, Title IX and the tenet of “equal access” have brought forth terms like glass ceiling, woke, and an increased awareness of the role of human resources departments. For good or ill, we all should expect equal access as well as equal treatment and respect.
This hasn’t always been the case. From its very beginnings (c. 15,000 years ago), human society has been male dominated. Maybe it was a Darwinian thing; who knows for sure. This historic — normal — male-dominance made the world itself look askew at any woman who was extra-ordinary, powerful in her own right: Cleopatra, Catherine of Siena, Catherine of Aragon, Joan of Arc, Elizabeth I and Liz Too, Mother Theresa, Sojourner Truth, Harriet Tubman, Madeline Albright, Margaret Thatcher, Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama ... (some of them were called witches; spelled with a “B”.)
It’s understandable. The world’s “heroes” had all been m-e-n: Aristotle to Zoroaster, Julius Caesar to Ho Chi Min, Magellan to Darwin, Yuri Gagarin to Allen Shepard, Jack-the-Ripper to ..., well, you get the point. Even today, Title IX notwithstanding, men continue to dominate our heroic pantheon: look how we’ve managed.
Looking back through this 50-year lens, I think there is still hope, still goodness in people’s hearts, still a modicum of respect for others and concern for life. Some of this is due to Title IX and its desire for equal footing; a leveled playing field.
Title IX has encouraged independent thinking, improved our equality of access and promoted our common good. Happy 50th birthday, Title IX.
