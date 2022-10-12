Oregon voters stand at a crossroads between freedom and tyranny. Last week’s debate among the candidates for governor showed this clearly.
Republican Christine Drazan endorses the forced birth movement. She would try to ban all abortion-related health care and jail doctors assisting women with these services. She plans further tax cuts for the rich. She has adopted the lies about who “really won” the 2020 presidential race.
Betsy Johnson claims that she will “bring us together,” but her policies are divisive and destructive:
• She voted against every recent legislative effort to enact common sense gun safety laws, including those for background checks and to keep guns away from domestic violence abusers;
• She voted against increasing the minimum wage but supports lower taxes for big business;
• She voted against efforts to combat climate change, despite its proven contribution to devastating wildfires and windstorms in our state;
• She professes to support a woman’s right to choose her own health care, but Bridget Barton, her key campaign aide, strongly opposes abortion. Johnson herself has said she would deny access to low income people and those from other states who seek this care in Oregon.
A millionaire who refuses to disclose her taxes, Betsy wants to buy the governor’s office: she spent nearly a million dollars with an out-of-state company simply to get her name on the ballot. Big business has her in its pocket.
But Tina Kotek has for decades supported small business, working people and the rights of women — and men — to make health care decisions free from government interference. She alone has a specific plan to solve the housing crisis. She supports the Second Amendment but also responsible gun ownership, keeping firearms away from known abusers. She supports ongoing efforts to combat the climate crisis and has helped pass legislation to rebuild communities ravaged by its effects.
We need Tina Kotek to lead us forward, to keep free choice in health care and to make sure our Oregon stands with working people.
