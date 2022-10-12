Oregon voters stand at a crossroads between freedom and tyranny. Last week’s debate among the candidates for governor showed this clearly.

Republican Christine Drazan endorses the forced birth movement. She would try to ban all abortion-related health care and jail doctors assisting women with these services. She plans further tax cuts for the rich. She has adopted the lies about who “really won” the 2020 presidential race.

