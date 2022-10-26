With ballots arriving, our state is at a dangerous crossroads and only a decisive victory for Tina Kotek, the highly qualified progressive in the gubernatorial race, will protect Oregon from regressive policies that could threaten reproductive rights, environmental protections and progress towards reducing homelessness.
As governor, Tina Kotek would bring experience, legislative know-how and a deep understanding of the issues that Oregon’s progressives view as top priorities. As speaker of Oregon’s House of Representatives, she successfully pushed for legislation that ensured health care for nearly all Oregonians, for innovative environmental programs, for tighter gun control regulations and solution-oriented policies to alleviate homelessness. Here in Lincoln County, the Project Turnkey program she helped launch (with Rep. David Gomberg’s partnership) has resulted in the conversion of under-utilized motels into temporary housing. And under Tina Kotek’s leadership, Oregon legislators passed the Reproductive Health Equity Act, which wrote the right to abortion into Oregon law.
Tina Kotek’s work and leadership has earned her the endorsement of Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, the Sierra Club, the Working Families Party of Oregon, most of Oregon’s labor unions, the American Federation of Teachers, Planned Parenthood Pac of Oregon, Emily’s List, End Citizens United, the Latino Network Action Fund and the LGBTQ.
Oregon cannot afford to fall backward under the sway of either of Tina Kotek’s opponents. Please vote to preserve reproductive rights, to enact sensible gun control, environmental protections and solutions to homelessness. Please mark your ballot for Tina Kotek.
