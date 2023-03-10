The Oregon Coast Community College (OCCC) Board of Education and the OCCC Foundation Board of Directors want our votes in the May election for their $32 million bond measure to construct a new Center for Trades Education and to make existing college buildings safer.
I absolutely support OCCC, and I honor their accomplishments educating youths and adults, and for their assistance through the Small Business Development Center. Creating a Center for Trades Education would be an excellent addition.
However, the existing plan is limited to offering courses in maritime welding, aquarium science and nursing programs. I believe training to certify electricians, plumbers, car mechanics, engineers and carpenters is equally important, as well as training in small and large appliance repair, construction, masonry, roofing, house painting, machining, small engine repair, etc.
There is a scarcity of skilled workers on the Oregon coast. Experienced, reliable workers are often booked months in advance — sometimes years. Many of the most reliable are retiring and unable to find younger people to take over their businesses.
OCCC has the opportunity right now. A new Center for Trades Education could profoundly improve the supply of reliable, skilled workers in numerous trades. And if a broad range of skilled trades were offered, more local youths would graduate into jobs providing excellent salaries and be more inclined to remain living here.
I believe OCCC would find a great deal more support for their $32 million bond measure if they expanded their proposed training curriculum. Now is the time to discuss this expansion, while the Center for Trades Education is still in the planning stages. I urge OCCC to reconsider and expand the variety of trade courses they intend to offer before May's primary if they want to secure a majority of yes votes from the residents of Lincoln County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.