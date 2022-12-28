Congratulations! Your article about spiking gun sales is the first time I’ve seen any serious mention in the news media of Measure 114's provision to “dox” those who apply for a license to purchase firearms. That hideous provision, however, is only the tip of this radical iceberg.
Measure 114 violates at least two provisions of the state’s constitution. First, it impairs the ability of Oregonians to keep firearms for self-defense, and, second, it makes no provision for funding its own enforcement. That cost will come in at about $40,000,000 per year.
Measure 114 requires potential licensees be able to demonstrate the ability to fire a gun. One assumes that demonstration would involve firing a gun. However, Lincoln County, for example, has no suitable facilities for such demonstrations, at least not in the numbers likely to be required. How will those facilities be funded? How soon can they be provided?
Further, as far as I can tell, by the time 114 and existing state legislation are taken into account, there is no legal way for a prospective gun buyer to obtain a gun for the purposes of demonstrating the ability to fire a gun. This has to do with licensing, background checks, transfers and so on. Therefore, to get the license to purchase a gun you need to show that you can fire a gun, but to get the gun to perform this demonstration, you have to have the license. Cute.
And these problems are before 114's violations of the U.S. Constitution are taken into account.
Perhaps the Oregon Legislature ought to do the state a favor and repeal 114. Perhaps they ought to do something about reducing the actual level of crime rather than scapegoating gun owners. Do you think there's any chance of it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.