Congratulations! Your article about spiking gun sales is the first time I’ve seen any serious mention in the news media of Measure 114's provision to “dox” those who apply for a license to purchase firearms. That hideous provision, however, is only the tip of this radical iceberg.

Measure 114 violates at least two provisions of the state’s constitution. First, it impairs the ability of Oregonians to keep firearms for self-defense, and, second, it makes no provision for funding its own enforcement. That cost will come in at about $40,000,000 per year.

