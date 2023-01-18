A Jan. 6, letter to the editor, “A distinct line when it comes to guns,” would be funny if it didn’t parrot the willful ignorance of gun grabbers. The author admits he knows nothing about guns yet professes to be able to distinguish the fine line between using a firearm for self-defense and using a firearm to kill someone.
“I know next to nothing about guns, having never owned or even fired one. But it seems clear to me that there’s a distinct line separating those guns with practical uses — hunting, putting down seriously sick or injured animals, target shooting, self-defense — and those guns designed for only one purpose: killing people. No private citizen should have access to this latter group of murderous weapons,” the author said. Isn’t self-defense an action that may result in someone’s dying?
The author also stated, “Please don’t cry about the constitutional right to bear arms. The second and third words in the Second Amendment are “well regulated.” Obviously he doesn’t know the meaning of the Second Amendment:
“A well regulated militia, …” The term “militia” mentioned in the Second Amendment's opening line refers to the American people. As George Mason, one of our founding fathers, described it: “I ask, sir, what is the militia? It is the whole people, except for a few public officials.” Well regulated means to be in good condition or to be well kept. The Supreme Court has established that the right to keep and bear arms is an individual right unrelated to one’s status in an organized militia.
“…being necessary to the security of a free State…” The founding fathers felt that citizens should be able to protect themselves against the government and any other threat to their wellbeing or personal freedom. Though times have changed dramatically, the need for defenses afforded by the Second Amendment has remained much the same.
“…the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” This final line states that citizens have the individual right to own firearms for lawful purposes and that the government may not interfere with that right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.