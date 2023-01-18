A Jan. 6, letter to the editor, “A distinct line when it comes to guns,” would be funny if it didn’t parrot the willful ignorance of gun grabbers. The author admits he knows nothing about guns yet professes to be able to distinguish the fine line between using a firearm for self-defense and using a firearm to kill someone.

“I know next to nothing about guns, having never owned or even fired one. But it seems clear to me that there’s a distinct line separating those guns with practical uses — hunting, putting down seriously sick or injured animals, target shooting, self-defense — and those guns designed for only one purpose: killing people. No private citizen should have access to this latter group of murderous weapons,” the author said. Isn’t self-defense an action that may result in someone’s dying?

