In honor of Black History month, here are memories from years ago. While teaching in South Central Los Angeles, Watts, our beloved principal Lionel was approached and asked if an unused portable building could be used for his most unruly. Lionel jumped at the chance and assigned me to a metal building at the far end of the campus, situated next to the railroad tracks and sandwiched between two housing projects.

The cast of characters were called over the public address system. About 20 of them. Mostly users, buyers and sellers of heroin and the hot item — cocaine. They were angry when entering, these young brash Black Panthers. They did their thrashing of this white dude teacher, and we got on with it. Our goal: survival. Most could not read a sentence, but in a moment of disregard, the teacher purchased a large box of “The Autobiography of Malcolm X.” He was the man, as well as Huey Newton. Together we read and talked about his life and ambitions. Proudly they carried this bulging book in their back pockets like a prize. On an unexpected day, one of our guys, Ed passed out and began to convulse with foam coming from his mouth. Quickly and quietly we took him to the projects next door and called the fire department. Ed never recovered.

