In honor of Black History month, here are memories from years ago. While teaching in South Central Los Angeles, Watts, our beloved principal Lionel was approached and asked if an unused portable building could be used for his most unruly. Lionel jumped at the chance and assigned me to a metal building at the far end of the campus, situated next to the railroad tracks and sandwiched between two housing projects.
The cast of characters were called over the public address system. About 20 of them. Mostly users, buyers and sellers of heroin and the hot item — cocaine. They were angry when entering, these young brash Black Panthers. They did their thrashing of this white dude teacher, and we got on with it. Our goal: survival. Most could not read a sentence, but in a moment of disregard, the teacher purchased a large box of “The Autobiography of Malcolm X.” He was the man, as well as Huey Newton. Together we read and talked about his life and ambitions. Proudly they carried this bulging book in their back pockets like a prize. On an unexpected day, one of our guys, Ed passed out and began to convulse with foam coming from his mouth. Quickly and quietly we took him to the projects next door and called the fire department. Ed never recovered.
What ensued over the next few weeks were some thoughts put to print. “The highway provided me with nothing but a blanket of mist and melancholy. Splashing past 110 and Compton Ave., I caught sight of Great Antioch Baptist Church just as four of my students were carrying Ed’s body into the dismal looking building.” “Water dripped from the ceiling as the small choir intoned, ‘Come Sweet Jesus’ … only the appearance of plump Rev. Black, Bible in hand, saved us from the uncoordinated efforts.”
I couldn’t catch what Black was reading, but it was unimportant. I was here, sober, moody, thoughtful to the testimony that I, as a white man, did care for a young Black man who died too young, too soon.
Lloyd made it, Larry, Fred, Bernard, Fussy. They were all there. It seemed like every addict in the community was on the scene with his black leather jacket and shades, as if to collect, or to pay off to Ed. What a lineup! Sgt. Masterson from the Precinct 77 would have raised a brow or two at this gathering.
Kelly had tears streaming down his face; perpetually high, who could blame him; deserted father, terrible mother; in and out of jail since 13. He shot with Ed the evening before.
The wailing so characteristic at Black funerals did not begin until the second stanza of “I Believe,” delivered by Hesse Jones. The Black kid next to me stared at the solitary tear that rolled down my cheek.
Why are women so hysterical? Did they really know Ed? Did they care? Were they using Ed’s “time” for their own shackles of welfare and project living? I do not know. I do not live in Watts, but I feel for them now in their strange melodramatic way.
Only the obituary read by Sister Mabelle shook me out of my depression. ‘Ed Leavy Pollard, born in Greenwood, Mississippi, 1952; died Jan, 11, 1969 ...’ She droned on in a pitiful low tone,
Curley, a steady shooter with Ed, was moved to bellow out, ‘louder lady, I can’t hear ya’. Corletta, in the fourth pew from the front, responded to this abrupt remark with a deep, shaking sob. The storm grew louder. I noticed at least three leaks from the roof now. What a depressing hole; wet, damp, picture-less, peeling paint, warn damp pews; only the cassock of Ed and us. “Only us Oh Lord,” I thought, “but what the hell are we here for?”
I sit here, white middleclass, secure, while the system rapes these poor people of every vestige of dignity,
Ed would have rolled over and grimaced if he would have heard the hysterics when David, his fellow Panther, opened his cassock for the finale. The weeping and gnashing lasted long enough for all of us to troop past Ed and glance at his ashen Black face.
I felt whipped out. This was a strange two hours. Strange to a white who had no blackness. Strange to a white who knew no such poverty and desperation.
