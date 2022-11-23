This hoopla around Turkey Day — this so-called Big Box Store Shuffle and Great American Pig-out Thanksgiving — is a National Day of Mourning.

I was not my history teacher’s favorite student in high school when I wrote essays on my country’s hypocrisy of football, apple pie and Thanksgiving while never facing the genocide against Native Americans. I was called a traitor, self-loathing white and un-American when I pointed out the war against the Indians didn’t officially end until 1924, more than 30 years after the massacre at Wounded Knee (1890).

