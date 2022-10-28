I am trying to figure something out that has been on my mind for a while. Any help would be appreciated. I don’t want to get into political sides because that would group everyone into a category. Let’s just say people that obviously don't think like I do. I do not understand why they just don’t get it. They create a crisis then seemed surprised at the results. Here are some examples:
• Advocate for defunding police and releasing violent criminals. Wonder why when we call for help no one is available to come. And have repeat offenders walking our streets killing and raping again.
• Stand with rioters claiming they are peaceful protesters and should not be arrested. Shocked at rise of violence and crime and an increase in the beginning of being a lawless society.
• Stand against managing our forests. Now our forests are trees standing in kindling waiting to explode. They wonder why our forest fires are so drastic and uncontrollable.
• Insist that employers raise minimum wage. Then complain when a McDonalds hamburger went from $2.50 to $5.50. Do they not understand when you pay employees more the price of the product has to go up? And that raise didn’t do the employee any good. They are just making more and having to spend more.
• Shut down pipeline and wonder why we are paying more for gas? Could it be because we are begging other countries for their oil instead of using the resources our country has been blessed with.
• Advocating for legalizing drugs and allowing illegals to flood our boarders with drugs and then are shocked at the drug overdose death rate, sex trafficking, gangs taking over our cities and slave labor all due to the cartels in our country.
• Printing money we don’t have and handing it out to the people in the wagon with their hand out, while working people pull the wagon. Then wonder why we have a worker shortage. Right now we have more people in the wagon then pulling the wagon.
I could go on, but I think you get the picture. The same people that created the problem are now saying they want to be elected to fix it. Really? Do you want more of the same? If so, don’t be shocked when you get the same results.
