I would like to express my sincerest thanks to the Lincoln County Animal Shelter, and especially Susan Giles and Sara Wynveen.
On Jan. 10, a houseless veteran who our office has been working with showed up in dire straits. She had just been released from the Newport hospital emergency room against medical advice. She was in need of hospitalization, but she refused treatment as she was afraid for her dog's safety. The dog, named Dobby, is her only companion and is very important to her.
I immediately reached out to the animal shelter and spoke with Sue. After explaining the situation, it was decided to have the veteran take the dog to the shelter so that she could seek treatment. The shelter was very gracious to accept the animal and take excellent care him. Dobby was cleaned and given the shots he needed so that he could be housed in a kennel if need be. The next day, Sara Wynveen and I worked out some logistic details on the care and security of the dog.
Two days later, I received a concerned call from Samaritan Health saying that the veteran was wanting to leave the hospital again. I was able to speak with her and alleviate her concerns and reassure her of Dobby's safety. Sara then sent me photos of Dobby that I emailed to the hospital staff to show the veteran so she could visually see her dog was safe, and she could have the photos on her bedside.
The next day it was determined that Dobby was needing to be sent to a kennel for further housing. The animal shelter made arrangements with a local boarding kennel who agreed to house Dobby until the veteran was discharged. The shelter even assisted with transporting him there. After the veteran was discharged, we were able to retrieve the dog and reunite him with the veteran. The best part of the story — while she was hospitalized a home became available, and through some of our community partners, the veteran and Dobby are now housed.
If it wasn't for the care that the shelter took for ensuring Dobby was safe, I am reasonably sure the veteran would have succumbed to her sicknesses. The shelter, in my own belief, saved that veteran’s life, and from the veteran community, I really appreciate what they did.
