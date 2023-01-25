Each year, Angels Anonymous, a local nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, gives thousands of dollars to help residents of north Lincoln County with immediate and basic needs. The organization offers a helping hand to those who have exhausted every other avenue of assistance.
It is completely manned by a 17-member board that meets monthly, has no office and no paid staff, and maintains operating expenses at less than 3 percent. The applicants for assistance are referred to Angels Anonymous from social service organizations and churches. The applications are thoroughly reviewed by the board before they are honored. All business between meetings is accomplished via email with the goal to provide the needed assistance within three days following receipt of the application.
The generosity of individuals and businesses makes it possible for Angels Anonymous to fulfill its mission. Quite often, this assistance literally makes the difference between a family being homeless or having a warm place to sleep at night.
Donations and receipts from two annual fundraisers, The Angel’s Ball in December and The Sound Off at Chinook Winds Casino Resort in September, made it possible for Angels Anonymous to provide needed assistance to 33 families in 2022.
After COVID-19 caused the cancellation of our main fundraiser, The Festival of Trees and the Angel’s Ball in 2020 and 2021, it was wonderful to once again present this festive event this past December. We appreciate each and every one of you who joined in the celebration and contributed to our worthy cause. As always, a big vote of thanks goes to Chinook Winds Casino Resort for its continuing support.
If you wish to make a monetary donation to Angel’s Anonymous, call 541-994-2651 or send your donation to Angels Anonymous, PO Box 554, Lincoln City, OR 97367.
Thanks again for your help and support. Wishing you all a wonderful 2023!
With gratitude from all of us at Angels Anonymous,
