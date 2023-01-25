Each year, Angels Anonymous, a local nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, gives thousands of dollars to help residents of north Lincoln County with immediate and basic needs. The organization offers a helping hand to those who have exhausted every other avenue of assistance.

It is completely manned by a 17-member board that meets monthly, has no office and no paid staff, and maintains operating expenses at less than 3 percent. The applicants for assistance are referred to Angels Anonymous from social service organizations and churches. The applications are thoroughly reviewed by the board before they are honored. All business between meetings is accomplished via email with the goal to provide the needed assistance within three days following receipt of the application.

