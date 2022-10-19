On three occasions this summer, between June and August, the Newport News-Times has reported about electric power interruptions in the Lincoln County area that were caused by construction work being done at the Bonneville Power Administration’s Toledo Substation. I understand the disruption power outages caused and regret that we have caused you to go without power during these events.

As the district manager for the Bonneville Power Administration’s Eugene Maintenance District, I take providing reliable electric service to residents and businesses from Curry County to Lincoln County very seriously. That’s why I wanted to share with you the purpose of the work at Toledo Substation and other facilities in the area that provide power to customers of Central Lincoln PUD, the City of Bandon, Douglas Electric, Consumers Power, and Coos-Curry Electric. All of our ongoing projects, including the work being done at the Toledo Substation, will increase transmission capacity and reliability up and down Oregon’s coast.

