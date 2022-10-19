On three occasions this summer, between June and August, the Newport News-Times has reported about electric power interruptions in the Lincoln County area that were caused by construction work being done at the Bonneville Power Administration’s Toledo Substation. I understand the disruption power outages caused and regret that we have caused you to go without power during these events.
As the district manager for the Bonneville Power Administration’s Eugene Maintenance District, I take providing reliable electric service to residents and businesses from Curry County to Lincoln County very seriously. That’s why I wanted to share with you the purpose of the work at Toledo Substation and other facilities in the area that provide power to customers of Central Lincoln PUD, the City of Bandon, Douglas Electric, Consumers Power, and Coos-Curry Electric. All of our ongoing projects, including the work being done at the Toledo Substation, will increase transmission capacity and reliability up and down Oregon’s coast.
BPA is actually upgrading and replacing equipment at the Toledo Substation, Tahkenitch Substation and Wendson Substation. Tahkenitch and Wendson are both in the Florence. This work is part of our sustain program, which means its sole purpose is to ensure reliable electrical service to this part of our service territory. We have almost completed the work at the Toledo Substation; we have completed the work at Tahkenitch Substation; and will start the work at Wendson Substation early next year. All of this work comes on the heels of significant upgrades at Fairview Substation, which is also a vital facility that serves the area.
The addition of new high voltage breakers is increasing our operational flexibility, and most of the work involves upgrading relays, the devices that identify faults on our power lines that can cause unplanned outages and breakers, the devices used to control and reroute the flow of power to keep the lights on. Collectively, the work being done at these facilities will significantly enhance electrical service to the area.
I understand the frustration related to unplanned power outages. I assure you, BPA is doing its best to make system improvements that will benefit Oregon coast residents and businesses. We are committed to doing this work safely and effectively while continuing to provide uninterrupted service to Lincoln County and points south.
Thank you for your patience and understanding as we perform this necessary work to ensure reliable, continual electric service to the area, now and in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.