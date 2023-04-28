I want your readers to know that the faith-based nonprofit called The Hub has kindly allowed Shalom House to receive a grant through their 501(c)3. We need a computer savvy person to help us send a grant application to Mackenzie Scott, who is giving $250 million to nonprofits. Shalom House shall house residents and support their seeking employment, housing and family reunification. One of our models is Arcata House, Inc. in Humboldt County, California.

We need the public to contact our new congresswoman, Val Hoyle, who told me she is familiar with the Community Development Block grant program. CDBG is part of the HUD federal agency.

