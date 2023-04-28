I want your readers to know that the faith-based nonprofit called The Hub has kindly allowed Shalom House to receive a grant through their 501(c)3. We need a computer savvy person to help us send a grant application to Mackenzie Scott, who is giving $250 million to nonprofits. Shalom House shall house residents and support their seeking employment, housing and family reunification. One of our models is Arcata House, Inc. in Humboldt County, California.
We need the public to contact our new congresswoman, Val Hoyle, who told me she is familiar with the Community Development Block grant program. CDBG is part of the HUD federal agency.
We will buy a house in Waldport and hire a full time staff person. We can help perhaps 15 percent of the total homeless population in Lincoln County. We can help people to regain their position in society. We can reduce crime, hard drug abuse, family violence and deaths on our streets with your kind help.
I appeal to the wealthy and powerful to help us. This is our ninth year of effort. Please support The Hub also, which is near Ray's Food Place. This successful nonprofit gives food and clothing away. Come by and have some coffee and pick out some new clothing for yourself. The Hub has dedicated staff and board members, and I want the public to know how wonderful The Hub is.
