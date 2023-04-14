(Editor’s note: This letter ran in the News-Times on Feb. 1, 2013. The author, Trish Odell, asked that it be reprinted, saying the issues she raised then are just as relevant 10 years later.)
Last July, we went to California for my father’s 100th birthday. Up to the age of 99, he had been living alone, driving, keeping up his own home and a mountain cabin where he went deer hunting every year. Then he told me he didn’t want to cook or drive anymore, so he moved into assisted living.
At his 100th birthday party, two Marines in full dress uniform came to present him with framed awards for his service in the South Pacific toward the end of World War II. It was a surprise to him and a wonderful tribute.
He was a rifle instructor in the Marines and always had an interest in guns and rifles. He was a lifelong member of a shooting club, taught my kids how to handle guns and had an enviable collection. He was also a member of the NRA.
He is still very sharp mentally, and though I handle all his affairs now, I still consult him in doing so. I asked him how he felt about assault weapons, and he strongly stated that there was no intelligent or justifiable reason to own them. He noted that he knew someone who had been stockpiling them like he was paranoid.
During the election, I was deluged with mail for him from the NRA wanting donations. I’ve learned that the donations they asked for weren’t so much for Romney but for the gun manufacturers — always touting the (misrepresented) Second Amendment.
A reminder to all the advocates of owning weapons that can, and have all too often riddled innocent children and citizens full of bullets, these war assault rifles were not even conceived of then nor were there police to protect people when the Second Amendment was created.
It would not be taking your Constitutional rights as a previous letter writer said, and yes, as he stated, “we do have people who go out and commit atrocities” and the first and biggest step we can take now is to outlaw assault rifles and multi-clip guns. And I am an advocate that they should all be turned in, confiscated if need be, and destroyed. Don’t forget, if you have drugs (illegal) in your home, the government can come in and confiscate them, and they are not nearly so lethal.
Don’t misunderstand me, I do not advocate government getting into our lives any more than it does now, but serious changes need to be adopted to stop the carnage.
