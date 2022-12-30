The year 2022 is certainly not slipping off quietly into the sunset. The Christmas plans of people across the country were difficult, if not impossible to pull together this year. Many folks had to cancel trips altogether, and a significant number of those who attempted to travel ended up stranded somewhere. Initially called a once-in-a-generation event, the wild winter weather that hammered so many parts of the U.S. started being referred to as “the blizzard of the century,” and it has racked up a significant death toll.

Lots of snow, ice, freezing rain, high winds and more made even trips to the neighborhood store difficult for a lot of people. Although we didn’t have to deal with significant snowfall right here along the coast, a large sheet of ice coated the roads in many areas a couple of days before Christmas, and then after it warmed back up, Mother Nature hit us with heavy rains and high winds — not all that unusual for our area but still, it got people’s attention, and there was damage.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.