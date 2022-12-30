The year 2022 is certainly not slipping off quietly into the sunset. The Christmas plans of people across the country were difficult, if not impossible to pull together this year. Many folks had to cancel trips altogether, and a significant number of those who attempted to travel ended up stranded somewhere. Initially called a once-in-a-generation event, the wild winter weather that hammered so many parts of the U.S. started being referred to as “the blizzard of the century,” and it has racked up a significant death toll.
Lots of snow, ice, freezing rain, high winds and more made even trips to the neighborhood store difficult for a lot of people. Although we didn’t have to deal with significant snowfall right here along the coast, a large sheet of ice coated the roads in many areas a couple of days before Christmas, and then after it warmed back up, Mother Nature hit us with heavy rains and high winds — not all that unusual for our area but still, it got people’s attention, and there was damage.
In addition to weather and natural disasters, there were plenty of other dark moments during this past year. The war in Ukraine continues to rage on, politics and the midterm elections were as heated as ever, public health issues continue to present a major concern, and most of us can likely add a number of our own personal challenges and losses to the list.
But Sunday, Jan. 1, is the beginning of a new year, and when a new year gets underway, it’s a new opportunity for all of us to work together to make things a little bit better than before. Sure, bad things will still happen on occasion; that’s a part of life. But it’s how we choose to react to those things that can make a difference, and yes, we do have a choice. We can allow that black hole of despair to suck us in, or we can chose to fight and move beyond it, pushing on toward the next bright spot. Let’s all strive for the latter.
If one spends too much time on social media — yes, many of us are guilty of that — it’s easy to get drawn into the negativity. But we believe this negativity that so often grabs people’s attention does not represent the majority view of everyday Americans. We believe there are a lot of people out there who care about others at least as much if not more than themselves. And we believe there is still a lot more good in this country, and in the world, than there is bad.
So it is our hope for this next year, and in the years to come, that people will search for the positive things instead of the negative. We’re not saying everyone has to agree with each other; far from it. But it’s how we respond, not react — especially in those times when we are not in agreement — that can either build up or tear down relationships. Let’s work toward building each other up. The end result will be well worth it.
The News-Times wishes each of you a blessed and happy new year.
