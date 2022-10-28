I have a few observations about the viewpoint of Oct. 12, a piece which apparently shares the joint views of local Republicans. The author(s) devote a great deal of space to the views of Americans on securing elections. This is mere distraction: these views were never in question. According to the court and all other factual data, existing laws made the 2020 election highly secure. Why then is the GOP proposing hundreds of new laws to suppress access to voting? Facts show existing laws were quite adequate. The opinion(s) of the author(s) are not based in facts.
If local control is so sacred, is the GOP proposing laws that would allow gerrymandered state legislatures to nullify the results certified by lawfully elected county officials in local jurisdictions? Finally, if we want legitimate elections, we should certainly try to make voting rules for national office standard across the country. Why then does the GOP constantly oppose the Voting Rights Act? If local control is so sacred, why is the GOP proposing a national federal law against abortion? This is not just a local issue; it is a family and personal issue.
Frankly, none of the Oct. 12 viewpoint made much sense. Controlling hate speech and prohibiting the teaching of Black history are two quite different things. Along the way, the writers failed to address the real problems facing the country: climate change, the need for energy independence, actual solutions for inflation, income inequality, foreign policy, or due prosecutions of domestic terrorists and insurrectionists, and systemic racism.
The conclusion of the piece was problematic. The fact the local GOP embraces the MAGA program should tell us all we need to know. Anyone who thinks the GOP is still the party of Abe Lincoln is living in a dream. The GOP is no longer the party of Lincoln, or Eisenhower, or Reagan. It is not even the party of John McCain or Mitt Romney. It is the party of Trump: a cult of personality that doesn’t need or want a platform. Kevin McCarthy’s ideas notwithstanding, it will just do whatever Trump says.
