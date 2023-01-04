I am writing in response to the article in the Wednesday, Dec. 28, edition of the News-Times titled “Budget bomb dropped on library.” There are a number of items in the article that are incorrect or need to be clarified.

The title is misleading in that the publicly elected Lincoln County Library District Board spent over six months of public meetings discussing and determining the funding formula that we believe is fairer and more equitable than the formula that has been in effect since the district was formed more than 30 years ago. In addition to the public meetings that were advertised in Lincoln County newspapers (including the News-Times) and on the LCLD website, the director of the district met with city managers and library boards to discuss the changes, and the cities each had the adjusted amount available for their 2022-2023 budget process, so it should have been a surprise to no one. Also, in an attempt to mitigate the impact on libraries, the board agreed to a phase-in of the new formula, which will occur over the next three years.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.