I am writing in response to the article in the Wednesday, Dec. 28, edition of the News-Times titled “Budget bomb dropped on library.” There are a number of items in the article that are incorrect or need to be clarified.
The title is misleading in that the publicly elected Lincoln County Library District Board spent over six months of public meetings discussing and determining the funding formula that we believe is fairer and more equitable than the formula that has been in effect since the district was formed more than 30 years ago. In addition to the public meetings that were advertised in Lincoln County newspapers (including the News-Times) and on the LCLD website, the director of the district met with city managers and library boards to discuss the changes, and the cities each had the adjusted amount available for their 2022-2023 budget process, so it should have been a surprise to no one. Also, in an attempt to mitigate the impact on libraries, the board agreed to a phase-in of the new formula, which will occur over the next three years.
During those six months of meetings, the LCLD Board worked through a number of issues, including the best way to create a funding structure that is most aligned with the legislative intent and purposes of the district. A fact sheet on the LCLD website — lincolnlibrary.specialdistrict.org — outlines the purposes and process used to create the updated funding model.
The library district is a local government agency, special district, with an elected board that operates as the governing body, just like city councils or county commissions. There are over 1,000 special districts of all types in Oregon supplying services that cities and counties are unable or unwilling to supply. The district was formed in 1988 by Lincoln County Commissioners, and a permanent tax rate was approved by the voters shortly thereafter.
In the article, the comments from the district director, MaryKay Dahlgreen, (which must have been taken from the city council meeting recording because the reporter did not contact her or any members of the board for comment) have been taken out of context. The point that was being made was that circulation is not the only way to measure usage, and currently, with two separate catalog systems for the five libraries, we do not have accurate statistics. The comment “It’s a very bad way to run a library district” refers to the fact that there are two catalog systems rather than a shared system, which is not a good way to run a district. That has been the subject of discussion for several years and was also the subject of a feasibility study, which we hope will result in a combined system within the next year or so. LCLD patrons can have two library cards, one for Oceanbooks, which is Lincoln City and Newport, and one for Chinook Library Network, which is Toledo, Siletz, Waldport and three community colleges. Both cards can be used, but the patron cannot place a hold on a book in Newport and have it delivered to Toledo. It would need to either be picked up at the Newport Library or go through the much more involved interlibrary loan process.
Another area requiring clarification is the statement in the article that the reasons behind the cutback include “equity” for smaller libraries. The district board is most concerned with equity for every person who resides in the district, not for the libraries in or out of the district. The board noted in their discussions of values surrounding the process that “service model and funding will be directed toward enabling equitable service to the residents of the district.” When the Lincoln County Commission formed the library district on Sept. 9, 1988, they ordered “that the purpose of the district is to provide library services in accordance with ORS 357.216 through ORS 357.286.” The boundaries of the district have changed since 1988 — Siletz, Waldport and Depoe Bay have all annexed into the district. The district does not include the cities of Newport, Lincoln City, Toledo, or Yachats.
As with most agreements between governmental bodies, there is a process for reviewing the agreement every three years. The city of Newport included a letter with their signed library service agreement requesting that review in three years, which of course will be honored. These discussions among the board will again be part of a very public process.
We are very proud of the services provided to the nearly 15,000 Lincoln County residents who vote and pay taxes to LCLD, in addition to the services we provide for our partner and member libraries. Those services include a courier service for delivering books, access to an expensive cataloging and interlibrary loan utility, and some summer reading programs.
Submitted by MaryKay Dahlgreen, director of the Lincoln County Library District.
