Along with Bill Klein's suggestion to vote for Republicans so they are able to oversee issues of election integrity (“Freedom is the soul of democracy,” viewpoint, Oct. 14 edition), I suggest that the San Diego Zoo place its lions in charge of wildebeest safety and enrichment activities, that Sea World allows its great white sharks to frolic with the sea lions and that the federal prisoners serving time in Sheridan be allowed to make upgrades to the facility's security system.
Who can forget our former president's dedication to fair elections when he phoned the Georgia secretary of state begging him to find him 11,000 votes? We all recall fondly those patriots on Jan. 6, 2020 who congregated in D.C. to demand that all voices be heard. Why, they were so dedicated to fairness that they ransacked the capital and threatened to hang the vice president if fairness wasn't achieved.
If a Republican tells you he's going to cut taxes on the 1 percent, believe him. If he says that there are too many laws against dumping toxins into the river, believe that as well. If he says that he's going to work tirelessly to find and appoint judges who are determined to undermine the rights of women and members of the LGBT community, don't doubt him. If, however, he says that he has a plan to enhance voting integrity, you might want a second opinion on that one.
