Inflation: Who do the Republicans blame? The Democrats, of course. If the Democrats caused inflation in the U.S., why is the inflation rate 10.9 percent across Europe and 6-8 percent across Asia? Also, there has been no mention by Republicans of the pandemic and supply chain or the war in Ukraine as a cause, although economists say that these are the main causes.

The Republicans have been quite open about how they would address inflation. First, tax cuts: remember, the last Republican tax cuts overwhelmingly went to the wealthy. Second, reduce regulations: the last Republican administration tried to gut the 1972 Clean Water Act. They also tried to gut the 1963 Clean Air Act. They were sure you wouldn’t mind corporations polluting your water with chemicals and allowing dangerous pollutants into your air.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.