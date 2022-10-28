Inflation: Who do the Republicans blame? The Democrats, of course. If the Democrats caused inflation in the U.S., why is the inflation rate 10.9 percent across Europe and 6-8 percent across Asia? Also, there has been no mention by Republicans of the pandemic and supply chain or the war in Ukraine as a cause, although economists say that these are the main causes.
The Republicans have been quite open about how they would address inflation. First, tax cuts: remember, the last Republican tax cuts overwhelmingly went to the wealthy. Second, reduce regulations: the last Republican administration tried to gut the 1972 Clean Water Act. They also tried to gut the 1963 Clean Air Act. They were sure you wouldn’t mind corporations polluting your water with chemicals and allowing dangerous pollutants into your air.
Republicans have recently been very open about how they plan to slash Medicare, Social Security and Medicaid. They intend to start raising the eligibility age for both Medicare and Social Security, and force Medicare recipients to switch over to having to buy private health insurance with subsidies. Republicans also plan to privatize Social Security. Most seniors depend on knowing their Social Security is stable and that it provides a set amount every month. Would you be willing to have your Social Security controlled by market changes?
Republicans want the U.S. to discontinue dependence on other countries for oil and gas production by increasing and relying only on our own gas and oil production. That would involve more drilling in environmentally sensitive areas. However, that is shortsighted. In my opinion, if we had seriously embraced development of non-fossil fuels 10 years ago, we could be energy independent today. Instead, we can be held hostage by other oil producing countries. It would take years to produce enough oil for our use, and it would come with substantial environmental risks, just to make oil companies even richer.
Our hope is that voters will look at the long-term effect of a Republican-led Congress. The Republican plan is not in the best interest of the middle class or our environment.
