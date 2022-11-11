It’s not exactly common to see students walking down the halls of a school carrying axes and chainsaws. But not every school has a forestry program like we do here at Waldport Middle and High School.

In our school of 265 students in grades 7–12, about 50 participate in our natural resources program that we started in 2018. Our town’s slogan is “where the forest meets the sea.” As that slogan suggests, we have a lot of natural resources around us, so this program enabled us to take advantage of our location and develop career opportunities for our students. It’s been a highly successful program. In fact, we’ve won the state championship in forestry three years in a row.

