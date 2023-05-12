The Port of Newport has made amazing strides over the last four years under the director, staff and current slate of Port Commissioners, including the president, Jim Burke, who is up for reelection on May 16.
Port finances have been turned around, business is booming and staff is always on the lookout for expanded economic development, including cargo. In fact, the Midwater Trawlers Cooperative recently wrote a support letter for the Port of Newport to acquire equipment for the International Terminal specifically to move cargo if an opportunity arises that makes financial and logistical sense.
The port has lived up to its promises and commitments and has done a great job of being transparent with district stakeholders and the public through their updated website, social media postings and frequent newsletters. Jim Burke has served as a solid commissioner and thoughtful president, keeping all of the goals and objectives of the port in the forefront of his mind and not being beholden to any one group.
Changing commission membership now would be highly disruptive and could negatively impact all the great things, including moving cargo, that the port is currently pursuing. I plan to vote for Jim Burke’s reelection to the Port of Newport.
