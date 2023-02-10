Last summer, Lee Hardy, the owner of the Yaquina Bay Property Management LLC, passed away suddenly, leaving numerous homeowners associations scrambling for new property management companies.
I'm writing to inquire if any HOAs formerly handled by Yaquina Bay Property Management have been dissatisfied with the service provided by a new management company. For example, have promised monthly financial statements been delayed or even not delivered over several months? Have utility or repair bills not been paid because of checks being "lost" in the mail, or delivered but not signed, or sent to the wrong address, sometimes more than once? Have repairs been promised but not completed? Have site visits been scheduled but not happened?
If any HOAs formerly handled by Lee Hardy have had such problems with another property management company, you are not alone. You have the option of filing a complaint with the Oregon Real Estate Agency, as noted on their site: “If you believe a real estate or escrow licensee has done something wrong, you can file a complaint simply by submitting a letter or the complaint form (PDF) by email to the Oregon Real Estate Agency. Complaints are only accepted by email.”
The form is available on their website — www.oregon.gov/REA — and quite easy to fill out. By submitting such a complaint, you will both be empowering your HOA but other HOAs in similar circumstances here in Newport. Please consider this option.
