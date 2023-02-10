Last summer, Lee Hardy, the owner of the Yaquina Bay Property Management LLC, passed away suddenly, leaving numerous homeowners associations scrambling for new property management companies.

I'm writing to inquire if any HOAs formerly handled by Yaquina Bay Property Management have been dissatisfied with the service provided by a new management company. For example, have promised monthly financial statements been delayed or even not delivered over several months? Have utility or repair bills not been paid because of checks being "lost" in the mail, or delivered but not signed, or sent to the wrong address, sometimes more than once?  Have repairs been promised but not completed? Have site visits been scheduled but not happened? 

