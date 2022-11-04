Politician Handbook Nov 4, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save What does it take to become a politician?It helps to be two facedand proficient in a** kissing.You don’t have to be all that wise,just master the art of compromise.You need that politician smile,and those sparkling pearly whites.Have ability to make shady deals,In the middle of the night.Substance doesn’t matter,you don’t have to care.To win the electionin a superficial worldAll you need isstylized, politician hair.It’s important to have far-reaching ideals that only about 4 percent of Americans believe in, then use every waking moment to force your beliefs, with bias, on every one else.Be sure to raise your voice and shout once in a while to trick them into thinking you really care about something.Always end with a wink and a smile and make sure they see that bull**** twinkle in your eyes.If our nation suffers misfortune, blame the opposition. If our nation has good fortune, take credit.If you get criticized for unethical behavior, just follow the politician code: lie, deny, lie, deny and then lie the some more.Brian McEnenySeal Rock Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politician Smile Politics Ideal Misfortune Code Art Wink Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Major step forward for Port Dock 7 reconstruction Affordable housing boost Man crashes motorcycle into police vehicle Fire destroys Otter Crest home Caution urged in light of outbreak in sea lions Trunk ‘R Treat draws crowd Natural gas providers raising rates NHS teams reach state Latest e-Edition News-Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Multimedia +4 Business Hook and Slice Food Jeremy Burke Sep 14, 2022 0 +10 Sports Soccer Jeremy Burke Sep 14, 2022 0 Video Meteor Shower at the Coast Casey Felton Updated Jun 27, 2022 0 Big Clean Swell | The PNW 2022 Casey Felton Jan 25, 2022 0 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
