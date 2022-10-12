I need to find someone who will “coin” a new word. I have not been able to find anything suitable in my present dictionary. I think it will have to be something new.

Guess it all started with the current obsession with the cellphone. Everywhere you look, people are on their cellphones. Look in the restaurants — two people enjoying their dinner by ignoring each other while they are on their cellphones; doctors office waiting room, four out of seven on the cellphone; walking along the street, people bumping into each other, tripping over curbs, walking into traffic; walk into any office where three out of five are on their cellphones; plugging the supermarket aisle, all on their cellphone.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.