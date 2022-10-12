I need to find someone who will “coin” a new word. I have not been able to find anything suitable in my present dictionary. I think it will have to be something new.
Guess it all started with the current obsession with the cellphone. Everywhere you look, people are on their cellphones. Look in the restaurants — two people enjoying their dinner by ignoring each other while they are on their cellphones; doctors office waiting room, four out of seven on the cellphone; walking along the street, people bumping into each other, tripping over curbs, walking into traffic; walk into any office where three out of five are on their cellphones; plugging the supermarket aisle, all on their cellphone.
I have gotten “friend requests” from people I have never heard of. I checked a couple and found over 300 followers. Three hundred? I’d wager a sizeable sum they cannot put a name or face to that many “friends.” It must be the current fad is to see how many “followers” you can accumulate.
I am an old man, and I counted my address book — 162 — and counted how many I currently keep in at least yearly contact — 48. How could you possibly keep up with 300 or more?
So I looked at Facebook, and it takes me 15 or 20 minutes to scroll through. But I only have one account (understand there are 12 to 15 social media accounts available). So, hypothetically, at 15 to 30 minutes for each account, and six or seven accounts, you could spend two or three hours every day. But do you check your accounts only once? Some one, some place, some time, could have sent you a message that you really, really, really need (?). So you check your account at least twice a day, maybe more. That’s four or five hours each day.
Today every business and everybody is behind. Blame the pandemic. It’s all that “blasted” pandemic. I don’t think so. That is how it started, but that excuse has gotten pretty old and worn out.
Bottom line: I am looking for a new word that will explain the present obsession with the cellphone; assuage of our image by collection of names; postponement of work/duties/chores while we scroll; and the need to be in constant/instant contact.
