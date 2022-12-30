The article about the Lincoln County Commissioner’s refusal to fund a digital forensic analyst for our county reveals their backwards thinking of criminal investigations.
Nearly everyone has a smartphone, which can provide investigators crucial information. Imagine what a criminal has stored on their computer, especially if they prey on our children like the woman who was recently convicted, or the local educator who has been accused of possessing child porn. And it does not happen as quickly as we see it on the hour-long police shows. Depending on the digital evidence, it can take hours. Furthermore, a trained expert must be utilized for the task. You can’t “do it yourself,” and specialized hardware and software are required.
The commissioners’ refusal to pay what this expertise costs baffles me. Would they rather pay a consultant an exorbitant fee on a case-by-case basis for digital evidence collection and their testimony? Or perhaps turning down any case where digital evidence is needed and letting the criminals go for lack of evidence is their endgame.
Our commissioners need to step up and realize Lincoln County isn’t a one-horse, one saloon place anymore. We have real criminals committing serious crimes, and it’s time they support the entities required to investigate and adjudicate these matters. Pay our professionals what they deserve and stop the infighting with the DA’s Office.
