The Lincoln County Chapter of the Oregon League of Conservations Voters interviewed and reviewed candidates for the upcoming primary elections for House District 10, the Lincoln County Commission plus candidates for the Newport City Council, and the choices are clear.
Rep. David Gomberg has proven himself to be a terrific public servant. He has the experience dealing with fires, pandemics and the economic challenges we face. Rep. Gomberg’s record on the environment is outstanding and he has earned re-election once again.
Casey Miller has the experience and background to hit the ground running for county commission position 1. He serves as the public information officer for the board of commissioners, giving him firsthand knowledge of the issues faced. Miller is a longtime resident and recognizes the importance of protecting this spectacular place where we live and focusing both on the environment and the economy.
We are also endorsing C.M. Hall and Jan Kaplan for Newport City Council seats. Both have proven to be able and willing public servants with a strong commitment to protecting our fragile environment.
All four of these candidates are excellent choices and have proven themselves. Please give them your support in the upcoming general election.
Rolla Cleaver, Chairperson
Lincoln County Chapter of the Oregon League of Conservation Voters
