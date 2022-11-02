The Lincoln County Chapter of the Oregon League of Conservations Voters interviewed and reviewed candidates for the upcoming primary elections for House District 10, the Lincoln County Commission plus candidates for the Newport City Council, and the choices are clear.

Rep. David Gomberg has proven himself to be a terrific public servant. He has the experience dealing with fires, pandemics and the economic challenges we face. Rep. Gomberg’s record on the environment is outstanding and he has earned re-election once again.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.